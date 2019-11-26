Five players from the undefeated Edina High boys soccer team lead the All-Lake Conference selections for 2019.
Among the Hornets’ honored players are junior goalkeeper Hank Stechmann, who led his team to a 22-0-0 season record, and senior midfielder Will Swanda, one of four finalists for the Mr. Soccer of Minnesota Award. They helped the Hornets run the table in conference matches with a 12-0-0 mark.
The other Hornet picks are senior forward Oscar Smythe, senior midfielder Casey Ott and junior midfielder Henry Rose.
Minnetonka has four All-Lake selections, with star senior defenders Niko Scheibal and Andres Rivas, senior midfielder Jacob Dominski, and junior forward Dylan Olson, the team’s leading scorer with 18 goals and 8 assists.
Despite the fact Minnetonka didn’t make it to the State Class AA Tournament this fall, there are some who feel the Skippers were the second best team in the state.
Since all three of the Skippers’ losses were to Edina, a good case could be made.
“Edina made some big plays against us,” Minnetonka head coach Mike Rogers said. “So hats off to them - they’re a great team.”
Rogers went on to say, “The Lake Conference is a great collection of teams. We’re proud of our record [13-3-3], and even tough we lost a lot of good players to graduation, we almost matched last year’s record [14-3-5].”
Olson, who made the All-Region team and is now a high school All-American candidate, was a handful for opposing defenders.
“He’ll be the center of attention again next season,” Rogers said. “Our challenge is to put a good team around him. We will be younger next year. There were seven sophomores on varsity this year, and we were undefeated at the ninth-grade A level and lost only one on the B squad [sophomore team].”
Coach Rogers praised his other three all-conference players - Scheibal, Rivas and Dominski.
“Niko was first team All-State along with Dylan,” Rogers said. “When his nose was broken late in the season, we moved him from defense to forward, and he did a great job up there. He was very dangerous on set pieces and scored 10 goals. Andres Rivas is a fantastic talent and a real leader on the field. Jake Dominski was a major contributor in the midfield and scored five goals. He had a great sense of when to go forward.”
Minnetonka has selected captains for next season. They are Olson, Hunter Kemnitz and Alec Rodriguez.
Eden Prairie is looking forward to next season with the return of all-conference forward Luke Hernandez. The other All-Lake selections from the Eagles are senior forward Tyler Beaupre and senior defender Carver Magnani.
Eagle head coach Rob St. Clair praised Beaupre and Magnani for their leadership.
“Tyler was our leading scorer with 11 goals and five assists,” St. Clair said. “And Carver scored six goals and had six assists. Carver in my opinion was an All-State caliber defender. Tyler had a lot of growth between last year and this year, and he was a great target player.”
All-Lake Boys
Soccer Team
Edina: Senior forward Oscar Smythe, senior midfielders Will Swanda and Casey Ott, junior goalie Hank Stechmann and junior midfielder Henry Rose.
Minnetonka: Senior defenders Niko Scheibal and Andres Rivas, senior midfielder Jacob Dominski and junior forward Dylan Olson.
Eden Prairie: Senior forward Tyler Beaupre, senior defender Carver Magnani and junior forward Luke Hernandez.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior forward Alex Kumenauer and senior goalie Cole Johnson.
Wayzata: Senior midfielders Ben Luedtke and Evan McGoogan and sophomore defender Miles Akhigbe.
Hopkins: Senior midfielder Charlie McAllister and senior forward Ronaldo Rosas-Sanchez.
Buffalo: Senior defender Jason Yatckoske and senior forward Parker Vajda.
Honorable
Mention
Edina: Seniors Eddy Rosenthal and Valentin Corralejo and sophomore Sammy Presthus.
Minnetonka: Senior Jackson Schroeder, junior Alec Rodriguez and sophomore Pedro Ce’.
Eden Prairie: Sophomores Danny Hernandez and Henry Husmann.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior Griffin Roberts and junior Jack LeZalla.
Wayzata: Seniors Ethan Cui and Max Smart and junior Matthew Hudson.
Hopkins: Seniors Tyler Elliot, Evan Komschlies and Jack Specht.
Buffalo: Senior Luke Quiring, junior Caeson Smrz and sophomore Carver Tierney.
