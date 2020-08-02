Chris Cooper, one of Edina’s best-known adult softball players, almost didn’t make it back to the field this summer.
A near-death experience last fall left him bloodied and broken, but through treatment and sheer will, he is back in action with the Bunny’s Bar & Grill team in Edina’s 35 & Over Wednesday Rec Softball League.
In describing his accident that occurred Nov. 7, 2019, on a farm in southeastern Minnesota that Cooper co-owns with softball teammate Greg Roth, there are some details Cooper cannot remember.
“I had climbed up a ladder to a deer stand,” he said. “And at the top - 25 feet above the ground - the strap that held the ladder to the tree snapped.”
A 25-foot fall to the hard ground on a 35-degree day might have killed another man.
“I was bleeding all over the place and I wasn’t sure I was going to make it,” Cooper said. “I was able to push myself up against the tree, but when I tried to grab my cell phone with my left hand, I couldn’t. I knew my wrist was broken.”
Cooper next tried reaching for the phone with his right hand, but his right arm was broken. And to make matters worse, the orbital bone of his right eye was ajar.
Somehow, Cooper was able to dial the phone, and his call was to Roth, who was sitting in his office in Edina.
“I asked Greg to tell my family that I loved them,” Cooper said. “After a long silence, Greg told me, ‘You need to suck it up ... you’re going to make it.’”
Roth made a long-distance call to a friend close to the farm, the mayor of Mabel, Minnesota, Jim Westby, who immediately drove to Cooper’s aid.
“I was able to walk down to the road, going through a stream and somehow getting over a barbed-wire fence,” Cooper said. Still in a fog, he was able to climb into his truck and wait for Westby to arrive.
“Jim confirmed my suspicion that my injuries were as bad as I thought they were,” Cooper said. “He drove me to the hospital in Decorah [Iowa]. When we got there, three older individuals, suffering from various calamities came in at approximately the same time.”
When the doctor was able to examine Cooper, the list of problems read like a medical disaster list - broken right arm, broken left wrist, torn labrum on the right side, sports hernia, two broken ribs on the left side, a very painful hip bruise, a dark spot on the liver and various facial injuries.
“I think I landed on my feet when I fell, but I’m not sure,” Cooper said.
Mayor Westby stayed with Cooper at the hospital, assuring him in no uncertain terms that he was going to make it. While he waited for treatment, images raced through Cooper’s mind. He thought about his wife Kim and his sons Tommy, 13, and Billy, 12. He knew he had a youth hockey game to coach the next night. Then he wondered if he would ever be able to play softball or bow hunt again.
As a testament to his courage, shortly after being released from the hospital, Cooper was back coaching his hockey team in Edina. He wore a patch over his eye. One arm was in a sling and the other was strapped to his side. He accepted that there was no way he’d be driving a car anytime soon. And as he continued to coach, he wore broom ball shoes, until the final month of the season when he went back to skates.
While recovering from his injuries, Cooper gained 25 pounds. He missed a good portion of the exercise associated with coaching youth hockey and delegated some of the on-ice work to dads and older brothers of the kids on the team.
Determined to be ready for softball, Cooper began jogging when spring arrived, and the 25 extra pounds melted away.
With the softball season postponed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic, he had six extra weeks to recover before putting on his Bunny’s uniform. Cooper also plays for CBDrenew.com in the Edina Monday Doubleheader League and the Town Hall Brew Crew in the Thursday Night League.
“After a life-threatening injury, it’s great to see Coop back on the field,” said Patrick McGovern, a teammate on Wednesday and Thursday nights. “Thank goodness. If he couldn’t play, he would be missed. Chris’ teammates have a true appreciation of his desire to get out here and compete. If he’s not on the team, it isn’t the same.”
“My first week back, I played eight softball games,” Cooper said.
Eight games the first week?
“Eight was too many,” Cooper said. “I was in terrible pain and couldn’t even walk.”
A week off and a cortisone shot allowed Cooper to return, and he was running the bases pain-free in the most recent round of games July 29, when Bunny’s routed the Boys of Summer 16-1.
Cooper’s biggest worry when he returned to softball was: Could he turn his hips as he swung at the pitch?
“I feel pretty good about that now,” he said. “Getting a cortisone shot makes a big difference.”
Support from his family and support from his teammates have been just as important as his rehabilitation and a cortisone shot, Cooper said.
“My teammates have been my pals for so long,” he noted. “Ever since the accident, they have been super supportive.”
His Thursday teammates with the Town Hall Brew Crew knew for sure that Cooper was back when he slid hard into home plate to score a run in an 18-13 loss to Beef N’ Steroids July 30.
“Way to go Chris!” one of his teammates shouted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.