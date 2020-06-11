The late Duane Baglien is famous for guiding the Edina High boys basketball team to a state-record, 69-game winning streak and three consecutive state championships (1966-68).
What fans might not remember is the fourth state title of Baglien’s Edina coaching career - the state baseball championship in 1968. That happened 52 years ago this week.
There were really thoughts of a state title that spring. The Hornets finished fifth in the Lake Conference standings, then got hot in the district and region playoffs before securing the state title on the final day of the season.
In a Sun Current interview, when he entered the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame in 2000, Baglien talked at length about his baseball championship. He pulled out a couple old scrapbooks from the shelves at his home in Minnetonka. Baglien’s wife, Marcella, had kept all of the newspaper clippings from his storied career, along with many treasured photos.
“Going into the ‘68 baseball playoffs, there weren’t any great expectations,” Baglien said. “We didn’t have a dominant pitcher that year, but we had a lot of them who were pretty good.”
Baglien remembered Mark Untiedt and Bob Firth as two of his pitching “aces.”
The 18-year-old senior on the mound for the final out of the state championship game, a 12-4 win over Hibbing, was righthander Les Suomela. He threw a fastball that was hit and caught by his best friend, Art Fredrickson, in left field to end the game.
“Our hitting was the key that day,” Baglien said 32 years later. “I think just about everyone in the lineup had at least one hit. Usually, you wouldn’t expect to score a dozen runs in a state championship game, but the whole season was like that - unpredictable in different ways.”
In Lake Conference play, Edina was beaten five times in 1968, and the Hornets also had one tie. With conference record of 4-5-1, they went into the District 18 playoffs as the fifth seed.
“The Lake Conference was terrific that year,” Baglien said. “We always had trouble against those good teams from Richfield, and St. Louis Park had a salty left-handed pitcher, Dave Skog. It wasn’t easy to beat either of those clubs, and Minnetonka and Hopkins were very good.”
Baglien was as well-known as any Edina coach in the 1960s. Willard Ikola didn’t win his first state hockey at Edina until 1969, but of course he went on to win seven more along with a state-record 616 career wins.
Art Downey, head coach of the Edina High boys swimming team for 62 seasons, was proud to serve on the same coaching staff as Baglien.
“Duane was a great guy,” Downey said. “And he had a real sense of humor. As a coach, he always knew how to get his teams ready for the playoffs.
The state championship baseball game in 1968 was the last game Baglien ever coached in Edina. In the fall of 1969, he became an administrator at the high school, which meant he was no longer eligible to coach, according to school district rules.
Baglien, or “Baggy” as his friends knew him, passed away Aug. 1, 2011, at the age of 85, at N.C. Little Hospice in Edina.
Outstanding Athlete
In addition to leaving his legacy as one of Edina’s best coaches, Baglien was an all-around high school and college athlete. He was born in Crookston, Minnesota, then moved to Fargo, North Dakota as a child. At Fargo High School, he was named All-State in football and basketball and led the basketball team to the state championship. Baglien served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. At the University of Minnesota, he lettered in football, basketball and baseball and was baseball captain in his senior year.
Prior to teaching and coaching in Edina, he had worked with students at three other Minnesota high schools - Winthrop, Slayton and Fergus Falls. In 1950, Baglien played for a Fergus Falls town baseball team that won the state championship.
Everlasting Impact
Given coach Baglien’s accomplishments as an Edina coach, it would be appropriate for the City of Edina to honor him in a meaningful way.
Hockey coach Willard Ikola has a street named after him, Ikola Way, in the vicinity of Braemar Arena. And Ring Road is named after former Edina principal Rollie Ring.
Baglien Boulevard has a nice ring to it. And the late coach’s everlasting impact of the community would have quite a few streets bidding to adopt that name.
