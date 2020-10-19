Three nationally-ranked girls cross country teams competed for the Section 6AA title Oct. 14 at Gale Woods Farm, and the result was surprising to all.
Edina and Minnetonka finished in a dead heat for first place with 48 points each, and a third ranked team Wayzata took third with 63.
Because of the tie at the top, race officials Bob O’Hara and Mike Beck applied tiebreaker rules. Edina was declared the champion when results showed that Edina’s sixth finisher was three places ahead of Minnetonka’s sixth girl.
“It was hard not to be part of that [the tie],” Wayzata coach Addy Hallen said. “The competition between the three schools has brought everyone’s program to a higher level. The three coaches - Matt Gabrielson of Edina, Jane Reimer-Morgan of Minnetonka and I - are quite close. We have great respect for each others programs.”
“There was probably a little bit of luck involved,” Gabrielson said of Edina’s victory. “Tying for first in a meet like this is pretty unusual.”
Reimer-Morgan, whose team came into the meet as the third-ranked team in the nation, was quick to accept the outcome. “We all know the tiebreaker rules,” she said. “The last time we won state [2004] we needed to win a second-place tiebreaker just to get out of the section. Every other time we’ve had a tiebreaker, it has worked to our advantage.”
The Section 6AA Meet featured four waves, and in the final wave of the afternoon, Edina, Minnetonka and Wayzata were joined by Eden Prairie.
“We realized we would finish fourth out of four,” Eden Prairie head coach Jeff Lindlief said. Cross country is one of those sports in which you can look at previous times and know pretty much where you stand.
“Our goal going into it was to run as fast as we could as a group,” Lindlief said.
Young runners dominated the individual element of the section meet. Sophomores Abbey Nechanicky of Wayzata and Maya Mor of Wayzata finished 1-2 and Hopkins eighth-grader Sydney Drevlow took third.
Nechanicky’s winning time of 17:31 for the 5K was exceptional under tough conditions, which had the runners going into the wind for almost the last one-fifth of the course.
“Running alone under tough conditions, 17:31 was a good time for Abbey,” Wayzata’s coach Hallen said. “The conditions were definitely adverse.”
After the race, coach Reimer-Morgan said, “I’m exhausted. The weather was really bad by the time our race started [4 p.m.]. Running into the wind, the runners had to gut it out.”
Mor, the most improved runner for Tonka this season, posted a time of 18:05 for second place and Hopkins’ Drevlow closed fast in a previous heat in 18:06.
Eden Prairie’s coach Lindlief was elated to see his two seniors, Miriam Sandeen and Ella Bakken finished fourth and seventh in 18:45 and 18:54. Between them were Edina junior Maggie Wagner in 18:46 and Minnetonka ninth-grader Ella Graham in 18:52.
Completing the top 15 were Edina sophomore Mary Velner in 18:57, Wayzata senior Grace Link in 18:57. Edina sophomore Lauren Cossack in 19:04, Minnetonka junior Kate LeBlanc in 19:10, Edina junior Macy Iyer in 19:12, Edina senior Emma Hudson in 19:15, Minnetonka ninth-grader Elizabeth Weider in 19:18 and Minnetonka eighth-grader Avery Marasco-Johnson in 19:25.
Minnetonka was the younger of the three nationally-ranked teams. “We had five all-section runners, and so did Edina,” coach Reimer-Morgan pointed out. “Our girls are young and have gained experience this year. They are understanding that there is running, and then there is racing.”
Speaking of the tiebreaker win by Edina, Reimer-Morgan said, “Matt [Gabrielson] does a great job with his team. Those girls have a lot of racing experience.”
