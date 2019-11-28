Bloomington Jefferson Theatre Company will present Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”
Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 8 in the school auditorium, 4001 W. 102nd St.
The classic holiday show features 60 Jefferson students as cast and crew under the direction of Laura Schmidt and Gaby Schmidt.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students and are available at jeffersontheatrecompany.org/gettickets or at the door one hour prior to each performance.
A preview performance for seniors will be hosted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Tickets for the preview show are $5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.