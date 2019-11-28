christmascarol

Bloomington Jefferson High School students, left to right, junior Brianna Backes, sophomore Katie Hatton, junior Anna Schrauth and senior Rachel Hadley perform in the Bloomington Jefferson Theatre Company presentation of Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.” (Photo courtesy of Scott Knight)

Bloomington Jefferson Theatre Company will present Charles Dickens’s “A Christmas Carol.”

Performances are 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 7 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 1 p.m. Dec. 8 in the school auditorium, 4001 W. 102nd St.

The classic holiday show features 60 Jefferson students as cast and crew under the direction of Laura Schmidt and Gaby Schmidt.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and students and are available at jeffersontheatrecompany.org/gettickets or at the door one hour prior to each performance.

A preview performance for seniors will be hosted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Tickets for the preview show are $5.

