Eden Prairie golfer Anne Colehour Mullen experienced a golf miracle last month at Le Sueur Country Club, where she and her husband Don are members.
“I have been a golfer for 23 years,” she said. “And in July, I made my first two holes-in-one on the same hole.”
The first ace on No. 10 Friday, July 2, was an 8-iron shot with the pin placed 112 yards from the front tee. The second ace Friday, July 23, came on a 9-iron shot with the pin placed 105 yards from the front tee.
“On July 2, I was ecstatic because it was the first hole-in-one I ever had,” Colehour Mullen said. “I saw the ball go into the hole, and I threw my arms up in the air. The golfers I was playing with were hooting and hollering.”
“The 10th hole is right in front of the clubhouse,” Colehour Mullen said. People from the clubhouse saw the shot fall and streamed out to congratulate her.
“Reaction to the second hole-in-one was about the same as the first,” she said.
Colehour Mullen recalled that she came close to a hole-in-one 6-7 years ago at Madden’s. “The ball stopped within an inch of the cup,” she said.
The Eden Prairie golfer, who works to coordinate events and meetings for the Minnesota Golf Association, said, “My husband was in the foursome for both holes-in-one. There were different people playing with us each time.”
When she is not sinking holes-in-one, Colehour Mullen is essentially and average golfer with a handicap of 17.4.
“The best [18-hole] scores I ever had were 90s at Minikahda and Le Sueur,” Colehour Mullen said. “My husband and I joined Le Sueur Country Club last year, and we love the track. It is a beautiful course, a hidden gem.”
As one of 14 people who works on the Minnesota Golf Association staff in Edina, Colehour Mullen has been able to play on courses throughout the state. Asked about her favorites, she said, “There are too many to name. I have been blessed to play on a lot of great Minnesota golf courses.”
Colehour Mullen grew up in Bloomington and graduated from Bethany Academy, a local private high school. She went on to graduate from Northwestern College in St. Paul.
The magnitude of two holes-in-one, on the same hole in one month is still sinking in.
“My husband has been playing golf longer than I have, and he has never made a hole-in-one,” Colehour Mullen said. “You need some luck.”
