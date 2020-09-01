Patrick McGovern

Patrick McGovern and his daughter Molly enjoy another evening at the softball park in Edina. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Erik Hendrikson

Erik Hendrikson of the Boys of Summer swings for the fences. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)
Greg Wagner

Greg Wagner is poised to pitch for the Dogs of Corn. (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Nine teams enjoyed fun and fitness while battling for the Edina 35 & Over Softball League title at Edina’s Van Valkenburg Park this summer.

Bunny’s Bar & Grill won the playoffs by shutting the door on Metropolitan Ford 20-7 in the semifinals, and then beating C-Side 22-4 in the title game. C-Side had won the regular season championship.

Numbers were down slightly this summer due to the COVID-19 virus, and perennial powers Federated Insurance and the Love Handles were among those not registering to play.

Participants hope the popular Wednesday night league will return to full strength in 2021.

