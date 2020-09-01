Nine teams enjoyed fun and fitness while battling for the Edina 35 & Over Softball League title at Edina’s Van Valkenburg Park this summer.
Bunny’s Bar & Grill won the playoffs by shutting the door on Metropolitan Ford 20-7 in the semifinals, and then beating C-Side 22-4 in the title game. C-Side had won the regular season championship.
Numbers were down slightly this summer due to the COVID-19 virus, and perennial powers Federated Insurance and the Love Handles were among those not registering to play.
Participants hope the popular Wednesday night league will return to full strength in 2021.
