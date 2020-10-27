In addition to a choosing from a full slate of state and federal candidates, Richfield residents are voting to fill three seats on their City Council.
Candidates running for wards 1, 2, and 3 are as follows:
• Ward 1 – Ruane K. Onesirosan and incumbent Simon Trautmann
• Ward 2 – Sean Hayford Oleary and Gordon Vizecky
• Ward 3 – Incumbent Ben Whalen is running unopposed
Visit current.mnsun.com on election night to view the results.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3. Richfield residents may also vote early by absentee and return ballots by mail or in person on or before election day.
Those who don’t think their ballot will be received in time through regular mail may choose to pay for an express delivery service to: Hennepin County Elections, Government Center, 300 South 6th St. SL-0700, Minneapolis, MN 55487-0012.
To return a filled-out ballot in person:
• Drop it off at the Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave., (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or at the Hennepin County Government Center by 3 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. People may drop off others’ ballots, but the person delivering ballots may not do so for more than three voters.
When voting absentee in person, be prepared to follow COVID-19 policies including wearing a face covering and maintaining proper social distancing at all times.
Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Monday, Nov. 2, Richfield residents who wish to vote early in-person will vote absentee via direct balloting inside the Richfield Municipal Center Council Chambers.
Voters will still need to fill out an application for absentee voting when voting via direct balloting.
The benefits of direct balloting:
• Vote at a convenient time.
• Have confidence that a ballot is immediately counted.
• Verify ballot was properly filled out and accepted by the counting machine.
• Avoid the hassle of placing absentee ballots in a series of envelopes.
Direct balloting in Richfield is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 27-30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2.
Info:
• Minnesota Secretary of State, call 651-215-1440
• Hennepin County Voting and Elections, call 612-348-5151
• City of Richfield Elections Department, call 612-861-0580
• City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose, call 612-861-9738
