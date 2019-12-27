Each year, the Sun Newspapers sports department selects the most outstanding athletes of the year in each of our coverage areas.
Forty Plymouth and Wayzata athletes have made our list of top sports achievers for 2019. Leading the way are members of the Wayzata and Armstrong High football teams. Wayzata won the Prep Bowl championship in Class 6A, while Armstrong posted a 9-1 record and won a district championship in Class 5A.
Three members of the state-champion Wayzata High girls volleyball team are among the top athletes of the year.
The list of outstanding athletes includes several from the collegiate ranks, led by University of Minnesota football linebacker Thomas Barber and Minnesota State, Moorhead basketball star Gavin Baumgartner.
State champions from girls sports are led by Armstrong High swimmer Sierra Smith and Wayzata High Nordic skier Mara McCollor.
Here are profiles of our top 40.
Lucinda Anderson
Anderson’s senior season at Armstrong High was memorable. She led the Falcons to the state Nordic skiing championship and was honored as the 2019 Athena Award winner as her school’s most outstanding senior female athlete.
Thomas Barber
The University of Minnesota football team completed the 2019 regular season with a 10-2 record and a runner-up finish in the Big Ten’s West Division. Armstrong High graduate Thomas Barber played a key role in the Gophers’ success as a starting linebacker. During the 2019 regular season, Barber had 33 solo tackles and 26 assists for a total of 59.
Gavin Baumgartner
The former Wayzata High basketball player entered the holidays with a 16.1 point-per-game average for the Minnesota State University, Moorhead men’s basketball team.
Jacob Beeninga
In his senior season with the Wayzata High boys basketball team, the 6-foot guard set the school’s all-time scoring record. The 2019 graduate also played for the Trojans’ football team as a safety.
Gretchen Branton
A junior on the Wayzata High girls hockey team, Branton is a returning All-Lake Conference player. She helped the Trojans to a 20-7-0 record last season, Under new head coach Taylor Williamson, the Trojans went into the holidays with a 9-6-0 record. Branton is Wayzata’s scoring leader with 28 points on 17 goals and 11 assists.
Mara Braun
Braun had a great debut season in the Wayzata High athletic program. As a ninth-grader, she helped the Trojans to a 26-3 basketball record before qualifying for the State Class AA track and field meet as a jumper. In the State Class AA Track and Field Meet, she soared to third place in the triple jump.
Noah Breker
The Armstrong High freshman broke a long streak in 2019, becoming the first Falcon boys cross country runner to qualify for the State Class AA Meet since 2007. He ran 16:39.5 on the state course at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Jake Breitbach
Breitbach is an All-Northwest Suburban Conference athlete in both football and basketball. He had a big year at quarterback in leading the Falcon football team to a 10-2 record in 2019. His statistics included 126 completions on 216 pass attempts for 27 touchdowns and 1,754 yards. He rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns while earning district MVP honors.
Kham Thai
ChiaoKhiao-Bowman
The wide receiver was an impact player for the Armstrong High football offense. He had 55 receptions for 769 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had a pair of rushing touchdowns to win the District Offensive Player of the Year Award. He also qualified for the State Class AA Track and Field Meet in the long jump.
Sarah Burnham
The former Wayzata High and Michigan State University golfer found success on the LPGA Tour. One of the highlights of Burnham’s 2019 season was returning to Minnesota to make the cut in a tour event at Hazeltine National in Chaska.
Joe Demro
The Wayzata High football captain proved himself as one of the state’s premier defensive linemen in leading the Trojans to the 2019 Prep Bowl championship in Class 6A.
Jessica Hanley
The Armstrong High senior has accepted a scholarship offer to play soccer for North Dakota State University next season. She scored 21 goals for the Falcons over the past two seasons.
Keaton Heide
Heide won the starting quarterback job as a true freshman for the South Dakota State University football team. The former Wayzata High athlete worked his way into the lineup midway through the season. He completed 82 of 127 pass attempts for 1,072 yards with seven touchdown passes. He averaged 153.1 yards per game.
Elizabeth Helmich
Helmich’s left-side hitting was one of the key elements in Wayzata High’s drive to the state Class AAA girls volleyball title. The four-year starter led the Trojans in kills this season.
Shuayb Hussein
Hussein took seventh place in the State Class AA Boys Cross Country Meet with a 5K time of 15:47.5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Jenna Johnson
The Wayzata girls basketball team’s 6-2 junior forward is well on her way to the 1,000-point mark in her third season on varsity.
Olivia Johnson
Wayzata High’s girls volleyball setter surpassed the 2,000 mark in career assists and led the Trojans to the state Class AAA title in 2019.
Cal Lonnquist
The Wayzata wrestler posted a 44-8 record and earned a state berth last season. This year he is one of the favorites in the 120-pound weight class.
Jake Marsh
A senior at Bethel University, Marsh plays the same two sports he played at Wayzata High School - football and baseball. As the backup quarterback for the football team, Marsh completed 17 of 21 passes in eight games for a quarterback rating of 177.07. As a pitcher for the baseball team, he posted a 3-4 record with three saves in 42 and 1/3 innings. In the summer, he pitched the Hamel Hawks to a State Class A Tournament berth.
Mara McCollor
As one of the best Nordic skiers in Wayzata High School history, McCollor won the state championship as a senior in 2019.
Masengo Mutanda
The Armstrong High girls basketball guard scored 18 points per game last season in leading the Falcons to a Section 6AAAA semifinal berth. She made the All-Northwest Suburban Conference team along with teammate Carly Krsul.
Abbey Nechanicky
The Wayzata ninth-grader was All-Lake Conference, All-Section 6AA and All-State in girls cross country. She was the silver medalist in the State Class AA Meet with a 5K time of 17:52 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Nick Pappas
Armstrong High’s 295-pound offensive lineman made the All-District team in helping the Falcons to a 9-1 record. He protected quarterback Jake Breitbach and also helped his team moved the ball with the running game.
Ryan Poppitz
The Wayzata High graduate, 26, is one of the most versatile players for the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team. He moved from third base to second last year and helped the Millers place second in the State Class AA Tournament.
Sam Roles
The Robins adapted soccer team, which includes athletes from Robbinsdale, Hopkins and Mound Westonka won the state consolation title in 2019. Roles, a junior forward, was the team leader with 12 goals and four assists in three games at the state tournament in Stillwater.
Julia Rowles
The Armstrong High girls track and field standout was a section champ and qualified for the State Class AA Meet as a jumper. She placed third in the high jump during the State Class AA Meet at Hamline University.
Loshiaka Roques
The Wayzata senior captain was among the top football linebackers in Minnesota as he led the Trojans to the state Class 6A title. He was selected to the all-district team.
Dalton Seesz
Seesz first year of varsity lacrosse at Hofstra University came with a position change. An attacking midfielder during his years with Wayzata High, Seesz made the transition to defense as a college freshman.
Thomas Schmidt
Schmidt’s leadership led Wayzata’s football team to the Class AAA Prep Bowl title in 2019. The senior had a completion percentage above 65 percent for the season.
Sierra Smith
Armstrong High’s Smith distinguished herself as one of the top swimmers in program history with a pair of state championships in the fall of 2019. The state 100- and 200-meter freestyle champ will swim for the University of Missouri next season.
Nikita Snezhko
The former Armstrong High tennis player had an 11-11 record in doubles during his first season with the University of Iowa men’s team.
Casey Stowe
Wayzata High’s boys swimming standout won the 100-yard backstroke during the 2019 State Class AA Meet with a time of 48.45 seconds.
Cael Swensen
Swensen may have a chance to becoming the winningest wrestler in Wayzata history by the end of his graduation year, 2021. As a sophomore last winter, he placed fifth at state with an overall record of 48-5.
Kallie Theisen
The 6-2 forward led the Wayzata High girls basketball team to a 26-3 record and went over the 1,000-point mark in career scoring during her senior season. All three of the Trojans’ losses were to state Class AAAA champion Hopkins.
Zack Trygstad
The Wayzata High graduate had one of his best seasons with the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team in 2019. Trygstad often batted clean-up for the Millers, who were state Class AA runners-up to the Minneapolis Cobras
Christian Vasser
Vasser, the Wayzata High football team’s 6-2, 210-pound senior halfback, had a Prep Bowl to remember as he rushed 49 times for 285 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-20 victory over Champlin Park. He finished the season with more than 200 carries in 13 games. At the end of the season, Vasser was named All-Lake Conference, All-West District and All-State.
Sophie Vogel
The Armstrong High senior has accepted a scholarship offer to play Division I volleyball at the College of Charleston in South Carolina next season.
Dante White
The Wayzata High track and field team finished third in the State Class AA Meet as White won the state long-jump title with a best of 22 feet, 5 inches at Hamline University.
Emily Wisnewski
The 2019 Wayzata High graduate made All-Lake Conference and All-State teams as a defenseman for a Trojan girls hockey team that finished with an overall record of 20-7-0.
Kyler Wong
Wayzata High’s Wong surprised the competition at the State Class AAA Wrestling Tournament with a fifth-place finish at Xcel Energy Center. He is doing well this season with two tournament titles in early meets.
