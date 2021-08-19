Women’s state amateur decided at Minnesota Valey CC
Professional golfer Betsy Kelly made a two-putt par on the final hole to capture the 21st annual Minnesota Women’s State Open played at Minnesota Valley Country Club in Bloomington on Aug. 13. She carded rounds of 73 and 75 on the par-73 course to edge defending champion Kaithyrn VanArragon of Blaine by one stroke. VanArragon posted rounds of 73 and 76 to finish one shot off the winning pace. Olivia Herrick of Dellwood CC, the 2018 champion, tied Olivia Salonek for third place, two strokes back of VanArragon.
Kelly and VanArragon went toe-to-toe over the final 18 holes as the lead changed seven times as Kelly is the first professional to win the title since Lisa Grimes in 2014 at Town and Country Club. Kelly, a Forest Lake native, won the Class AAA state title in 2009 as a junior and went on to a four-year career at Colorado State University. She turned pro in 2016 and has played on the Symetra Tour.
Suburban Women Make Nationals
Two golfers from the western suburbs shared medalist honors in U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur Qualifier Aug. 9 at Minneapolis Golf Club.
Betsy Aldrich of Minnetonka, who plays out of Woodhill Country Club, and Eden Prairie’s Adele Peterson shot matching 75s to edge Brenda Williams by one strike. All three earned spots in the U.S. Championship, which will be played Sept. 10-15 at The Lakewood Club in Point Clear, Ala.
“This is a great opportunity and should be a lot of fun,” Aldrich said. The key shot for Aldrich Aug. 9 was a 30-foot putt for an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
“I was pretty steady and hit my driver well,” Aldrich said. “I got into a couple of fairway bunkers.”
Peterson, who spent seven seasons on the LPGA Tour from 1986 to 1992, played in the U.S. Women’s Open in 1992. After regaining her amateur status, Peterson won the 2020 MGA Senior Amateur Championship at Woodhill.
“I don’t really know what to expect,” Peterson said. “But I love USGA events. My experience with U.S. Women’s Opens is you had to hit it straight, the rough is always grown out and the course always plays fast.”
Former Edina High golfer and coach Lynn Anderson played well in the qualifier, finishing sixth with an 80. Leigh Klass shot 77 to win the first-alternate spot.
Two Senior Men Ready to Advance
In the Senior Men’s Amateur Qualifier Aug. 9 at Minneapolis Golf Club, four golfers tied for first place with 74s. But only two will go on to the national meet.
Finishing in a tie at 74 (plus-2) were Jim Lehman of Minnetonka, Bob Rolston of Hopkins, Jay Coatta from Chanhassen and Tim Peterson from Forest Lake. In the playoff, Lehman and Rolston prevailed and will play in the U.S. Senior Men’s Amateur Tournament.
