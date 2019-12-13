Lakeville South High School senior Nina Baker is a self-described “political junkie.”
Baker’s obsession has her fascinated specifically with the reasons why people vote in the ways they do.
An avid reader of books about voting habits, Baker had an unusual idea on how she would spend her summer vacation.
She wanted to help a local political scientist conduct research by immersing herself in voting data, census data and demographics spreadsheets.
After contacting 25 college political science professors, she heard back from only one. In her estimation, it was the most unlikely of respondents.
A few years back Baker had read one of Hamline professor David Schultz’s books, and she hesitated contacting him, since he’s so well established in political research.
But Schultz was delighted by the inquiry and he said in his 30 years of teaching he’s never had a student cold contact him to ask if they could do some research together.
He said Baker’s resume, which included participation in speech, debate and math teams, along with being at the top of her class, impressed him.
“She’s incredibly bright,” Schultz said. “She shows an incredible amount of initiative.”
After their initial meeting, Schultz and Baker found a good fit as the professor was already at work on his next project – to drill deep into nationwide voting data to find out if there are swing precincts in the U.S. that tip presidential elections.
Schultz wrote a piece in 2016 that found that there were 18 counties in 12 states that have tipped elections.
“That’s scary when you think about it,” Schultz said, adding that the results are indicative of the nation’s political polarization.
“It is fascinating,” Baker said of Schultz’s research.
She says she doesn’t know where her interest in politics comes from, but she thinks about politics a lot.
“Everyone kind of has that area, a subject or a period in history they are interested in,” she said. “It’s kind of elusive to me. … I’m very, very interested in political science.”
The interest may stem from her participation in speech and debate.
Often the topics of the competitions are political in nature. For example, the prompt from the last Lincoln-Douglas Debate state competition was regarding the pros and cons of a nation funding another country’s authoritarian regime.
In 2019, Baker won a state title in Lincoln-Douglas Debate, which demonstrates she knows how to complete in-depth research, organize her thoughts and argue both sides of a issue.
“I like talking and examining things,” she said. “It’s very exhilarating in the quarterfinals and final rounds. There are a lot of people watching, which makes me give passionate speeches.”
She said the in-season work requires about 10 hours of research and practice a week in order to best prepare for any twist or turn of a debate.
Baker said winning the state title was surreal.
Her interest in government has also led her to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council, which advocates for issues important to young people.
She is one of four members serving the 2nd Congressional District.
In addition to testifying at the Capitol, council members hold events that aim to get more young people involved in politics and voting.
The group holds voter registration events and town halls to further highlight youth issues.
“I care a lot about youth engagement in politics,” Baker said. “If more of them get their feet into the world of politics, that makes me feel like I’m doing something important.”
Summer work
Schultz is currently researching if there are swing precincts that influence the outcome of presidential elections.
He said we know there are swing states and there’s also research about swing counties, but he’s wondering if this all starts by having swing precincts.
To find out, Schultz and Baker spent the summer gathering and analyzing data at the precinct level for 42 states, which is all that is available nationwide.
“We were able to make some conclusions about certain precincts and how they vote in the swing states,” Schultz said.
He said those precincts tend to be in suburban areas that are middle class to affluent with better educated populations as a whole.
That seems to be describing the south metro suburbs that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 and elected a Democrat to the U.S. House in 2018 along with sending four new Minnesota House Democrats to office.
Baker said researching data at the precinct level was very interesting because she was able to see the numbers come to life by looking at census and demographic data along with the composition of neighborhoods, such as if they had single-family, townhomes or apartment complexes.
“It’s not so much about number crunching, but what those numbers mean,” said Baker, who discussed her conclusions each week with Schultz.
Schultz said Baker was doing graduate level work in analyzing common characteristics about certain counties and why they voted in the way they did.
“She approaches it in a very scholarly way,” Schultz said. “This is how I would love to see all of my students be – that they want to know why it is happening.”
He said she had a great work ethic and asked incredible questions about the data.
Schultz, who said Baker worked up to 16 hours a week, was able to obtain some donations from various outlets to pay Baker a stipend for the summer.
“I thought this was a bright 17-year-old who we need to support,” Schultz said.
He said the kind of research that Baker was doing could be the foundation for a job with a campaign, news organization or academic institution.
“These are the kinds of concepts I teach every day,” Schultz said.
He said the research is not only interesting but is useful for candidates and their campaign teams.
Schultz said some have concluded that they can make accurate voting predictions based on the proximity of certain businesses to a voter’s residence.
Baker said she has read books that make conclusions like this, but it was a much more interesting way to spend her summer with a hands-on project developing her own ideas.
And who knows, maybe the research will show up in Schultz’s next book, or maybe Baker’s first piece on the topic.
