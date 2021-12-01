patriot pen winner.jpg

Patriot Pen essay contest winner Chelsea Carlson poses with Commander Steve Borgan. The Patriot Pen essay competition is held annually at VFWs across the country for more than 165,000 students in grades 6-8. The Forest Lake VFW hosted the local competition. Carlson will advance to the next round of competitions. This year’s essay theme was “How can I be a good American?”

