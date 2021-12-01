Patriot Pen essay contest winner Chelsea Carlson poses with Commander Steve Borgan. The Patriot Pen essay competition is held annually at VFWs across the country for more than 165,000 students in grades 6-8. The Forest Lake VFW hosted the local competition. Carlson will advance to the next round of competitions. This year’s essay theme was “How can I be a good American?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.