You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Strummin' his 6-string

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Ben Lundquist

Ben Lundquist plays an acoustic version of Journey’s ‘Open Arms’ during Monti Arts’ art market, held Thursdays from 3:30-7 p.m. in the driveway of the former Monticello fire station on Sixth Street in Monticello. The art market coincides with the with the local farmers market, located across the street in the parking lot of the Monticello Community Library.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments