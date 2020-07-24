Strummin' his 6-string

Ben Lundquist plays an acoustic version of Journey’s ‘Open Arms’ during Monti Arts’ art market, held Thursdays from 3:30-7 p.m. in the driveway of the former Monticello fire station on Sixth Street in Monticello. The art market coincides with the with the local farmers market, located across the street in the parking lot of the Monticello Community Library.
