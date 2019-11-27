Recreation center open house Dec. 9

Rosemount officially changed the way it bills residents for streetlight funds.

A streetlight fee will be added to each property owner’s utility bill in 2020, instead of funding the cost of electricity and maintenance through property taxes.

The line item will be added to utility bills that have fees for water, sewer and stormwater.

In the past, the funds for streetlights came from the city’s operating budget and paid for by using the city’s property tax levy.

There will be a $5.75 per quarter fee for single-family homes. The rate will use a multiplier of $5.75 for larger multi-family, commercial, and industrial properties.

“We want to be transparent about this,” Council Member Paul Essler said. “This isn’t a covert way to move property taxes to a new different line item. This is what all the other communities in Dakota County do, we are just falling in line.”

The fee will be charged to all properties, except for city or vacant property.

Rec center open house

The city is hosting an open house on a possible indoor recreation center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in the Banquet Hall of the Rosemount Community Center, 13885 South Robert Trail.

The city has been investigating possible features, operational partners and financial implications for a potential indoor recreational center for the past several months.

The open house will feature a brief presentation along with a question-and-answer session.

“It’s been a major project – a long time in the coming,” City Administrator Logan Martin said. “We are nearing a finish line.”

This will be the last public forum the city will hold before the Rosemount City Council will make a decision about a next step for the project.

