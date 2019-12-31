When a Minnesota State trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-94 at 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2019 in Monticello for speeding, something seemed out of the ordinary.
Even though there were three passengers in the vehicle, there was no one in the drivers seat of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata.
The trooper requested a records check of the vehicle, which was reported as being stolen.
Inside the vehicle were Abdullahi Daud, 18 of St. Cloud, Abdiaziz Abdi, also 18 of St. Cloud, and a juvenile male.
While neither Daud nor Abdi were revealing who was driving the alleged stolen vehicle, the mystery was soon answered by a cell phone video offered up by the juvenile.
Court records state that the juvenile presented to the trooper a video recording showing that Daud was driving the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop. However, the juvenile stated that Abdi was driving the vehicle the evening before when picking up the juvenile.
Because there was evidence that both Daud and Abdi were in possession of the vehicle at some point, both were charged in Wright County District Court with receiving stolen property- a felony punishable by a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 if convicted.
Daud and Abdi made their first appearances in court on Dec. 23, 2019 and are scheduled to appear in court next on Feb. 8.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@ecm-inc.com
