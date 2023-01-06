Artists Victoria Kosel, Gwen Partin, Ken Johnson, Lynn Pagliarini and Christina Rolf reconsider the expectations of art through patterns, knots, tangles and weaving in ArtReach St. Croix’s newest show, Woven Patterns.
“ArtReach is excited to bring together five artists for Woven Patterns,” says Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “Bringing the fabric like patterns of Partin and Johnson’s drawings together with unexpected weavings by Kosel, Rolf and Pagliarini creates a skewed yet harmonious exhibition.”
In an effort to be less delicate with her work, Victoria Kosel began cutting up her photographs. Through experimentation with the results of her cut up work, Kosel came to the process of weaving the photographs back together, giving them new life. “Viewers are forced to reconsider their expectations of landscape photography and invited to contemplate not only how the transformation of the print’s surface alters its meaning, but how it impacts their relationships with the images found throughout this work,” says Kosel.
For this show, partners Gwen Partin and Ken Johnson have contributed drawings that are a study in pattern and the result of their daily drawing practice together. Partin and Johnson’s work both utilize pattern, but draw inspiration from very different places.
“Ken’s work derives from the poetics of mathematical systems or theory, while my work is textile derived. Our systems are different, our results are different...but the symbiosis of our work is unmistakable,” says Partin.
Inspired by her grandmother, and finding a unique home for all the beautiful objects she collects in nature, Lynn Pagliarini weaves found materials to create functional and beautiful baskets.
“I love going out in the woods and ditches to forage for basket materials and appreciate the natural world,” says Pagliarini. “All of the baskets have been made with materials I have sustainably gathered from my yard, ditches and my property up north.”
Emerging artist Christina Rolf stitches together hand beaded pieces with glass beads.
“My art is deeply inspired by nature, as my works are tangible extrapolations of ideas that I see which can then be shared with others,” says Rolf.
Woven Patterns opens to the public in ArtReach’s Royal Credit Union Foundation Gallery on Sunday, Jan. 8, with an opening reception from 2-4 p.m., and will remain on view through Saturday, Feb. 11.
ArtReach will be welcoming Gwen Partin, Ken Johnson and Victoria Kosel for Artist Talks as part of Thursday Night’s at ArtReach. Partin and Johnson’s Artist Talk will take place on Thursday, Jan. 26, and Kosel’s will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2. Both talks will begin at 6:30 p.m.
ArtReach St. Croix is located at 224 N. 4th Street in Stillwater, MN. The gallery, as well as the opening reception and Thursday evening programs, is always free and open to the public. Gallery hours for Woven Patterns are Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 12-4 p.m.
Thursday evening gallery activities are made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
ArtReach St. Croix is a non-profit regional arts organization committed to the mission of connecting communities to the arts throughout the St. Croix Valley. ArtReach supports the work of artists and arts organizations through events, marketing initiatives and education opportunities that foster and celebrate the visual, literary and performing arts in the St. Croix Valley. The work of ArtReach St. Croix is made possible through generous donations from individuals and grants from foundations. Visit artreachstcroix.org to learn more.
