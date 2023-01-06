Artists Victoria Kosel, Gwen Partin, Ken Johnson, Lynn Pagliarini and Christina Rolf reconsider the expectations of art through patterns, knots, tangles and weaving in ArtReach St. Croix’s newest show, Woven Patterns.

“ArtReach is excited to bring together five artists for Woven Patterns,” says Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix. “Bringing the fabric like patterns of Partin and Johnson’s drawings together with unexpected weavings by Kosel, Rolf and Pagliarini creates a skewed yet harmonious exhibition.”

Untitled-Kosel.jpg

Untitled, hand-cut archival inkjet photograph adhered to wood, by Victoria Kosel
ArgylePlaid110422-Partin.jpg

"Argyle Plaid 110422," ink and colored pencil by Gwen Partin
InDaysOfYore-Johnson.jpg

"In days of yore it was far less shipshop, I kid you not," acrylic and pencil on paper, by Ken Johnson
Basket-Pagliarini.jpg

"Basket" by Lynn Pagliarini
Vase-Rolf.jpg

Beaded vase by Christina Rolf
Load comments