World Without Genocide will host a webinar, “Journalists at Risk Globally, in Ukraine, and Locally,” on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CT on Zoom.
Journalists face increasing difficulty and danger in reporting the truth. They are harassed, attacked, imprisoned, and murdered.
Kerry Paterson, Deputy Safety Director, Committee to Protect Journalists, will discuss safeguarding reporters from harm around the world. Terri Nelson, Legislative Director, ACLU-MN, will highlight the recent case prohibiting the Minnesota State Patrol from attacking or arresting journalists in Minnesota.
The webinar is open to the public: $10 general public, $5 students and seniors, $25 for Minnesota lawyers for 2 ‘elimination of bias’ CLE credits, and free to Mitchell Hamline law students. Clock hours are available for Minnesota teachers, nurses, and social workers.
Co-sponsors: CHAIM – Children of Holocaust Survivors Association in Minnesota; CGS – MN, Citizens for Global Solutions; Congregation Shir Tikvah; Lutheran Church of the Redeemer; Minnesota Chapter, Federal Bar Association; MABL- Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers; Minnesota Council of Churches; Minnesota Justice Foundation; Minnesota Nurses Association; Mitchell Hamline School of Law; Mt. Zion Temple; The Museum of Russian Art; and the United Nations Association of Minnesota.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.