On Saturday, Jan. 28 from Noon to 4 p.m., the Washington County Historical Society (WCHS) will hold an old-fashioned ice cream social at downtown Stillwater’s North Lowell Park on the St. Croix riverfront.

Back in 1950, Stillwater businessman Gilbert (Gib) Larson of Snowland Foods as well as other business people held the first winter ice cream social at the St. Croix Boom Site. Even though the temperatures were well below zero more than a thousand people came out and enjoyed the ice cream and the season.

child eating ice cream

The winter ice cream social has been a Stillwater tradition.
