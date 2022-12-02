Chris Shaffer

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. When your car won’t stop slipping and there are delays in gift shipping but be of good cheer!  I love that song.  Well, the actual one from Andy Williams. It certainly looks like a Winter Wonderland out there thanks to Tuesday’s snow; it was perfect timing.  So many folks were out hanging holiday lights gloveless with temperatures in the 50s last weekend, and now those lights look spectacular with our new blanket of snow.

December is our snowiest month on average. We typically pick up 11.4 inches of snow. Funny how winter doesn’t officially arrive until 3:47 p.m. on Dec. 21, the date of the winter solstice. So, the snow we picked up on Tuesday was technically Fall snow.  

