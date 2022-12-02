It’s the most wonderful time of the year. When your car won’t stop slipping and there are delays in gift shipping but be of good cheer! I love that song. Well, the actual one from Andy Williams. It certainly looks like a Winter Wonderland out there thanks to Tuesday’s snow; it was perfect timing. So many folks were out hanging holiday lights gloveless with temperatures in the 50s last weekend, and now those lights look spectacular with our new blanket of snow.
December is our snowiest month on average. We typically pick up 11.4 inches of snow. Funny how winter doesn’t officially arrive until 3:47 p.m. on Dec. 21, the date of the winter solstice. So, the snow we picked up on Tuesday was technically Fall snow.
Some notable snowy Decembers include 2010 when 33.6 inches of snow fell. That goes down as our snowiest December on record. I bet you remember the one big storm that pumped up that total. Dec. 10 and 11, that year, 17.1” of snow fell. I rushed into Minneapolis to cover the storm on WCCO television. I was doing hourly updates and warning people to stay off the roads. Well, as the storm moved out, I hit the road to go home. And I got stuck. I’m forever grateful to the Washington County Sheriff Deputy who came across my stranded vehicle and laid down some tracks to get me going again. I really wanted to get home because our neighbors were having a Christmas party. I was hungry (and really needed a drink after that experience). Only a handful of neighbors in walking distance made the party. Many thanks to the host for snow blowing a path for us to walk safely. That storm is still the 5th largest snowstorm on record. As big as that storm was, it was still a far cry from the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 that dumped 28.4 inches of snow on us.
Last December was a snowy one as well, at least at times. For the month, we racked up 21 inches of snow. That goes down as our tenth snowiest December on record. There was one big storm that dropped nearly a foot of snow on the 10 and 11. We had an official depth of 12 inches on the ground. 14 days later (Christmas Day) the snow had all melted. That’s right, we had a brown Christmas. Officially in the Twin Cities (the stats for Stillwater specifically are the same) we have a white Christmas 71 percent of the time.
I’m sure glad we have snow on the ground this weekend for the tree lighting and twinkle party downtown Stillwater tomorrow. It starts at 4pm. Bundle up because it will be cold. And on your way home, do yourself a solid and swing by the corner of Fourth and Marsh Streets to see the awesome Christmas house. I mean the Halloween house. You know the house. They do it big on both occasions. And they do it so well.
Have a great holiday season and enjoy the final month of the year. The next time we chat, it will be 2023. I better go work on the resolutions I will break by Jan. 2.
