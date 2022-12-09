“Could we install solar roadways?” “No, too expensive.”
“What about using reindeer and sleighs to get around in the winter?” “They poop a lot, you know.”
“Maybe we should all just stay home for six months when it snows.” “Is that called being hygge?”
It’s Monday morning and I’m talking with staff from the City of Stillwater, Brown’s Creek Watershed District and the Washington Conservation District, puzzling on strategies to protect our local lakes and streams from salt pollution. Salt, also known as chloride, is a growing problem across Minnesota and especially in urban areas where there are dense concentrations of parking lots, roads, and sidewalks. For millennia, people have invented a wide variety of contraptions to get around in the winter – from skis to snowshoes, sleighs and skates. Today, however, it’s standard practice to spread salt and sand on roads and sidewalks to ensure that folks can keep walking and driving throughout the winter.
Earlier this year, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) added Long Lake in Stillwater to the list of lakes and streams impaired by chloride, bringing the statewide total to 54. Other local water bodies already listed as impaired by chloride include Tanners Lake in Oakdale, Battle Creek and Carver Lakes in Woodbury, Kohlman Lake in Maplewood, Battle Creek and Judicial Ditch 2 in Forest Lake. Chloride is toxic to fish and aquatic animals and can prevent lakes from turning over in the spring and fall.
We’re also seeing rising concentrations of chloride in our groundwater. Nearly 40% of shallow aquifer monitoring wells in the Twin Cities area have chloride concentrations that exceed the water quality standard, and 27% have chloride concentrations higher than drinking water guidelines set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency offers SMART Salt certification trainings to help plow drivers, contractors and property managers reduce their winter salt use and save money, without compromising public safety.
“We’ve reduced our winter salt use from 1200 pounds per year to 800,” Shawn Sanders, Stillwater’s Public Works Director, said. Similarly, Mayo Clinic has reduced its winter salt use by 60% without any increase in slips and falls, using strategies outlined in the certification course.
Despite the success of Minnesota’s SMART Salt certification program, most experts agree that we’ll need to enact bigger changes to avoid permanently damaging our freshwater resources. Communities across the northern United States and Canada are experimenting with other salt-reduction strategies, including requiring chains or studded tires in the winter, installing heated sidewalks in downtown areas and using beet juice in combination with sodium chloride to reduce the total amount of salt needed to clear ice from roads.
This brings us to my preferred strategy for protecting lakes and rivers in the winter – government issued reindeer and sleighs to replace cars in every household. If that sounds impractical, I’ll gladly consider a six-month hygge holiday instead. Hygge is a word in Danish and Norwegian that describes a mood of coziness and “comfortable conviviality,” with feelings of wellness and contentment. Most often, you experience hygge with a small group of friends or family, possibly in front of a fireplace with warm wooly socks and a steaming drink in hand, but definitely not behind the wheel of a car, careening through rush hour traffic in the middle of an ice storm.
Other strategies you might use to help reduce winter salt usage at home and in your community include wearing ice cleats or nano-spikes when walking around town (slip them on over your boots); sending your 11-year old son out to shovel the driveway early before it turns to ice; and using sand or kitty-litter for traction when the pavement is colder than 15°F and salt stops working.
If you’re looking for strategies to reduce salt use on a commercial property, you can also sign-up for a free SMART Salt certification workshop at pca.state.mn.us/roadsalt. The next training will be held online on Dec. 13.
Angie Hong coordinates the East Metro Water Education Program, a local government partnership with 30 members in Chisago, Isanti and Washington Counties - www.mnwcd.org/emwrep. Contact her at 952-261-9599 or angie.hong@mnwcd.org or follow her on TikTok or Instagram @mnnature_awesomeness.
