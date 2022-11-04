Are you still eating leftover Halloween candy? We blazed through all of ours.
I should’ve stashed a few before they were all gone. My wife has always given out full size candy bars. The look on the little costumed faces is priceless when they see it heading for their pillowcase. We even get a few that come back a second time. I don’t mind, but I’m sure their dentists aren’t thrilled.
Halloween is over, and now that we are dancing through our 11th month, I can’t remind you enough about Daylight Saving Time coming to an end this weekend. We fall back. The pro: you get an extra hour of sleep as we roll back our clocks one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday. The con: The sun will set at 4:54 p.m. Sunday night. It will be getting dark very early. Don’t forget to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, you always want to keep those batteries fresh to save your life. And you really don’t want them chirping at 3 in the morning as they reach the end of their lives. I speak from experience…grrrrrrrrrr.
I saw plenty of scary Halloween costumes last Monday, but the scariest thing to me in October was our lack of rainfall. We only picked up 0.24 inches of precipitation (yes, that includes the nearly half-inch of snow that fell). That goes down as the 6th driest October on record, and on the heels of our driest September on record with an equal monthly precipitation total of 0.24 inches. The drought conditions are bad across the metro and other parts of the state, as you know it if you live in these areas. I will smile every time that it rains going forward. Our landscape needs a drink, and I will take rain over snow at this point.
So, does it look to be a snowy November? It is hard to forecast for an entire month, but I think we will get a taste of rain early with better snow chances later this month. We average 6.8 inches of snow in November. Last year was dry with only 1.2 inches of snow, but the previous two Novembers were not. In 2021 we had 8.8 inches of snow. Not a whopper, but it was 2 inches above average. 2020 was rough with 14.3 inches of snow, and most of it fell over the last five days of the month.
You don’t need to gas up your snowblower anytime soon, but I will make the switch from mower to blower in the next few days. I like to have it ready. And I like to see the look on my neighbors faces when they see me prepping the winter machine. “He knows something,” is what they say, I laugh (maniacally) and close the garage door.
It is a big weekend for many as the Minnesota deer hunting opener gets underway on Saturday. I love hearing the tales of where folks hunt, and of course hearing about the big one that got away. Good luck hunters. I hope you make some great memories this year. And I hope you think of me if you make sticks or jerky out of your harvest, I could live on those venison sticks.
