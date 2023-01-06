Wild Rivers

Wild Rivers Conservancy received a $9,000 donation from DiaSorin’s Stillwater location.

Thanks to the support of a $9,165 donation from DiaSorin’s Stillwater, MN location and its employees, Wild Rivers Conservancy can continue to prioritize conservation activities that improve water quality, protect and enhance land, and increase stewardship efforts just miles from their location.

Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix & Namekagon is the official nonprofit partner of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. They work with the National Park Service to support Riverway protection and enhancement and provide opportunities for people to explore and discover the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers. The Conservancy is the premiere group for addressing issues that affect the St. Croix watershed and this national park.

