Thanks to the support of a $9,165 donation from DiaSorin’s Stillwater, MN location and its employees, Wild Rivers Conservancy can continue to prioritize conservation activities that improve water quality, protect and enhance land, and increase stewardship efforts just miles from their location.
Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix & Namekagon is the official nonprofit partner of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway. They work with the National Park Service to support Riverway protection and enhancement and provide opportunities for people to explore and discover the St. Croix and Namekagon Rivers. The Conservancy is the premiere group for addressing issues that affect the St. Croix watershed and this national park.
“We are honored that DiaSorin employees chose to support the work of the Conservancy. It takes all of us living and working in the St. Croix Valley to be the voice for the river, ensuring future generations can enjoy the waters we do today,” shared Bethany Cox, Director of Development for the Conservancy.
This year, DiaSorin employees raised $10,322 at their annual Boo Bash. DiaSorin matched this effort with an additional $8,000 in funds. Employees chose to split the earnings between two organizations, one of which was the Wild Rivers Conservancy. Each organization received $9,165 and was presented with a check.
The Conservancy looks forward to further cultivating the vital partnerships and collaborations that promote more significant opportunities for all and acknowledges DiaSorin and its employees for their support.
