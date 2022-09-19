The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce David Geister and his wife Pat Bauer will do a presentation built around their 2019 Artist in Residence 5-week stay on the Gettysburg Battlefield. They will use slides and some live music performance on Pat’s part to share the paintings, songs and poetry created while there.

On July 2, 1863, the 1st Minnesota Regiment, including Company B from Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley, found themselves at Cemetery Ridge, and with orders to charge an oncoming group of confederates to hold them off until Union reinforcements could arrive. The Minnesotan’s were outnumbered, out gunned, but with the suicide charge helped to block the charge of the Southern forces and saved the battle of Gettysburg for the North.

