The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce David Geister and his wife Pat Bauer will do a presentation built around their 2019 Artist in Residence 5-week stay on the Gettysburg Battlefield. They will use slides and some live music performance on Pat’s part to share the paintings, songs and poetry created while there.
On July 2, 1863, the 1st Minnesota Regiment, including Company B from Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley, found themselves at Cemetery Ridge, and with orders to charge an oncoming group of confederates to hold them off until Union reinforcements could arrive. The Minnesotan’s were outnumbered, out gunned, but with the suicide charge helped to block the charge of the Southern forces and saved the battle of Gettysburg for the North.
Geister is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based artist specializing in historical art, picture book illustrations and landscape paintings.
Much of his childhood revolved around drawing, reading, playing with toy soldiers or dressing up in historic costume. It seems that some things don’t change, and it turns out, it’s all about storytelling.
He received an education in Visual Merchandising from the Dakota County Technical College and spent 4 years as a United States Marine, where he was a graphic specialist and illustrator.
A decade working as a costumed interpreter at Historic Fort Snelling allowed Geister to share his passion for history and led to a continuing artistic relationship with the Minnesota Historical Society. It is also where he met my wife, author and teacher, Patricia Bauer.
The dinner meeting will be at the Stillwater Event Center, 1910 S. Greeley Street – next door to the Washington County Heritage Center on Thursday September 22.
The event is open to the public and the cost is $25 for WCHS members and $30 for nonmembers. The evening will begin at 5:30 with a social hour, dinner catered by Scheel’s Catering at 6:30 and a short meeting will be at 7:30. The Geister’s presentation will start shortly after 7:30pm
Seating is limited and organizers expect a large attendance. Reservations are required in advance.
