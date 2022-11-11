String lights and Christmas villages line the walls of the Historic Washington County Courthouse as staff gears up for the 30th anniversary of the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The event features a Holiday Bazaar with around 30 vendors, live music from local performers and the Courthouse decked out in holiday decorations. 

“We select vendors selling unique, hand-crafted items such as Argentinian pastries, photography, jewelry, candles, handcrafted purses and handbags, canned goods, etc,” Program Coordinator Sara Armstrong said in an email.

