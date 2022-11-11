String lights and Christmas villages line the walls of the Historic Washington County Courthouse as staff gears up for the 30th anniversary of the Christmas at the Courthouse event. The event features a Holiday Bazaar with around 30 vendors, live music from local performers and the Courthouse decked out in holiday decorations.
“We select vendors selling unique, hand-crafted items such as Argentinian pastries, photography, jewelry, candles, handcrafted purses and handbags, canned goods, etc,” Program Coordinator Sara Armstrong said in an email.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Historic Courthouse Restoration fund. Previous use of the funds have included restoring windows, carpeting, Historic Structure Reports, ceiling repairs and a wide scale roofing project that will begin in the spring of next year and will potentially continue into the fall.
“It’s just gonna be a total reconstruction of the metal that’s already on the roof, pulling out dents, replacing what needs to be replaced, there’s a few leaky spots also. And then the cupula will potentially be removed at that time also for further restoration,” office support at the Courthouse, Gabrielle Freuler said.
Restoration is also being done to the courtroom, including fixing a truss in the ceiling that had an eight inch crack in it. Feuler noted that last year, a Historic Structure Report was done on the building which revealed what major and smaller things needed to be worked on.
“That was just a very, for the first time ever, detailed look at what the building has been through, what other restoration projects have been done prior to the county owning it,” she said
Construction on the Washington County Courthouse began in 1867 and was completed in 1870. The Courthouse was operational until 1975, and is the oldest standing courthouse in Minnesota.
“Its history tells a story to the residents of this region and greater MN, and still acts as a place for our community to gather today. Historic buildings help us to understand our past and will help us determine where to go in the future,” Armstrong said.
During the event, the majority of the building will be open to the public, including the courtroom and the county jail that was added to the building in 1900.
According to signage in the courthouse, “although it was built without plumbing or electricity, the new jail was considered a state-of-the-art facility with all of the modern security features of the time.”
The Holiday Bazaar will be open Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Special guest Santa Claus will also make an appearance on Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to take pictures with little ones.
The Courthouse is open to the public and for self-guided tours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Public guided tours are available Wednesday through Sunday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
