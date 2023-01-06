This past September and October, the United Way of Washington County East (UWWCE) and local realtors were part of a Give Back Competition. Through a series of points collected, local realtors competed to achieve recognition as giving champions of the valley. The rules (listed below) allowed each individual to attain points, resulting in four winners, who gained at least 45 points.

UWWCE

Karen Stang, Sara Letourneau, Laurie Dick and Anne Anderson were the UWWCE winners.

1. Attend Leadership Breakfast 15 points

