This past September and October, the United Way of Washington County East (UWWCE) and local realtors were part of a Give Back Competition. Through a series of points collected, local realtors competed to achieve recognition as giving champions of the valley. The rules (listed below) allowed each individual to attain points, resulting in four winners, who gained at least 45 points.
1. Attend Leadership Breakfast 15 points
2. Shop at one of the give back locations 5 points
3. Donate minimum of $100 10 points (SPAAR matching donations up to $1,000)
4. Share social media posts 2 points
5. Take a photo with a “Live United” Shirt 3 points
6. Volunteer at a partnering agency 5 points
7. Add graphic to website 5 points
A big congratulations to our four winners, Karen Stang – Carriage Realty, Sara Letourneau – CB Burnet, Laurie Dick – Truen Group, and Anne Anderson – eXp Realty.
“Realtors can a special role of introducing people or connecting them within their communities! Whether it be first time home buyers or relocation, knowing the resources available can help at any stage and the United Way is perfect for assisting many different aspects of our lives (food, mental health, etc).” – Karen Stang, Carriage Realty
“As a realtor, I feel it’s important to support and promote the community I live and work in since I’m not only selling homes, but the community. The non-profits United Way supports are the safety net for our neighbors when they are met with challenges and it’s a real honor to be in a position to support those agencies.” – Sara Letourneau, CB Burnet
Thank you to Karen Stang from Carriage Realty and Joe McKinley, SPAAR for being on the Realtor® Committee and helping to make this give back possible!
United Way of Washington County East’s Vision is: A caring, engaged and vibrant community, a place where each person has a stable foundation for today, and a hopeful future. Their Mission is: to unite our community and local resources to give each person the opportunity to build a better life. Interested individuals should email Jennifer Kmecik at Jennifer.Kmecik@uwwce.org or Lois Raboin at lois@uwwce.org for more information.
