Christ Lutheran Church of Marine-on-St. Croix’s Traditional Swedish Dinner returns on Jan. 19, 2023. The Swedish Dinner is the final event celebrating our 150th Anniversary.
Serving time extends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Continuous seating moves patrons efficiently to their tables. The cost of this all-you-can-eat meal is $25. Ages 16 and under eat free. All proceeds directly support local, national and international mission projects.
All are welcome. You don’t have to be Scandinavian to enjoy this hearty meal. Fill your plate with the many sides that share the serving table with the lutefisk and Swedish meatballs. Traditional white sauce, melted butter and gravy add the touch of home. Boiled potatoes, coleslaw, pickled beets, cranberries, brown beans, lefsa, rice pudding, Swedish rye bread, and traditional Scandinavian cookies will tantalize your taste buds.
Christ Lutheran Church is ADA accessible. The north entrance doors are equipped with door opening buttons. The elevator is to your right as you enter. Use the elevator or the short stairs up to the Nyman Center to purchase tickets. The elevator will also take guests to the dining room on the lower level.
As you enter the Nyman center to purchase your tickets you will also find representatives from Gammelgården of Scandia with items from their store.
The Christ Lutheran Church sanctuary, completed the winter of 1873-74, is the oldest, continuously used church structure in the State of Minnesota. It’s worth a trip to Marine on St. Croix to see this wonderfully preserved building. While you are admiring this loved place of worship, note the brightness of the recently restored sanctuary and stained-glass windows. Enjoy the music as you wait in the sanctuary for your number to be called. Take time to mingle with the dedicated staff and hungry folks ready to break bread over lutefisk and meatballs below the sanctuary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.