I’m a founding member of The Locals, and (on behalf of the group and hundreds of local volunteers and sponsors that make the event possible), we are pleased to welcome you to Lumberjack Days 2022, the 88th anniversary of one of Minnesota’s longest running events.
Stillwater is my hometown, and I have fond childhood memories of my dad and I being part of the Downhill Derby, my family and I watching the parade, and going down to the shady grass of Lowell Park for turtle races, bingo and waterskiing shows. It’s an honor to be part of the volunteer team keeping the event in motion. As the world changes, Lumberjack Days preserves the memories and dreams of community connectedness, via small town life.
The two-year hiatus due to COVID changed our approach to Lumberjack Days. It focused and centered us on local connections and community building. We’ve therefore created an event showcasing hometown/St. Croix Valley talent, and opportunities to interact with area businesses and community members. Our event blends traditions, like 3rd generation lumberjack Jamie Fischer’s Lumberjack Show and the Downhill Derby, with new opportunities like the skate ramp and corresponding tribute to Gordon Brewster Bartel.
Our 2022 musical lineup is homegrown, built on performing groups who live right in or near Stillwater. Yam Haus is a nationally touring act that can also sell out First Ave, and we’re really excited to get behind them as our Saturday night headliner. On Friday evening, we have two acts from Marine on St. Croix, with Brian Wicklund’s Barley Jacks opening for his daughter (Clara Wicklund) band Honeybutter. On Sunday, we wanted to create a family-friendly concert experience with nationally touring act Koo Koo Kanga Roo. Live music has become a big part of Lumberjack Days, continuing the momentum from previous event directors, but with a Minnesota focus. We want Lumberjack Days to showcase and propel local talent.
Stillwater is a skateboarding town, producing pro skaters like Clint Peterson, Nicole Hause and nationally recognized skateboarding filmmaker Dana Ross, but we don’t have a downtown skate park. The Stillwater Skate Park initiative was started last fall by Nicole Hause (Nike sponsored, US Skateboard National Team) and has received support from The City of Stillwater. To add momentum to this effort, The Locals hired the Twin Cities premier skateboarding company 3rd Lair Skate Park to set up a skate ramp that will be in motion throughout Lumberjack Days weekend. Nicole Hause will be offering intro skating sessions each day for young girls, we’ll have pro skater demos and there will be announcements and opportunities to get involved with the “Stillwater Skate Park” effort.
Stillwater lost a much loved skateboarder last year: Gordon Brewster Bartel, and as such the entire Lumberjack Days skate ramp pays tribute to him. Gordon was an ‘95 SAHS graduate who, after years of skating and mentoring young skaters in Stillwater, went on to create a skateboard company and even help create skateparks in other parts of the country. Since we’re a small town event, we are asking the Stillwater community to show some love and pay tribute to Gordon at the 2022 skate ramp. Bartel family members will be present, you can make a t-shirt with a silhouette of Gordon, and you can sign a petition to name the future skate park after him!
So, what makes Lumberjack Days special?
The Locals believe (and we ask you to join us in this approach) that what makes Lumberjack Days special, and worth preserving and protecting into the future, is that this is Stillwater’s event. This is our event. You might say that Lumberjack Days is the event that started it all, and that it reminds us of what makes Stillwater so unique as a destination and a place to live. With this historical perspective, we’re reminded of the small town sensibilities that have weathered the years and are even more important today: creating community connections, fostering networking, fundraising for local charities, creating momentum for community-identified efforts.
One of the ongoing challenges that The Locals face is fundraising, and we’d like your help. We receive no funding from The City of Stillwater to produce this signature & historic Stillwater event, and in fact pay the city each year for permitting, security, etc. We ask for public help in creating a strong, intentional foundation for Lumberjack Days ongoing success.
We feel this local support is warranted and reasonable, because the continuation of Lumberjack Days is a big part of the historic and cultural preservation of Stillwater. The widespread awareness of the event as one of the longest running events in our state (with a book written about it) benefits both retail and residents year round. We keep alive a local tradition despite changing times and challenges. Someday we’ll celebrate the 100th anniversary of Lumberjack Days, and The Locals are very proud to know we’re protecting this event to get to that milestone.
The Locals keep Lumberjack Days locally produced, and we’re a non-profit board consisting of local residents that take on 100% of all costs and production aspects to produce this signature Stillwater event. 2022 is the seventh year that The Locals have locally-produced Lumberjack Days! It takes a ton of volunteer work, but we believe that community connections created with this event pay dividends year round. To those of you who assist us with sponsorship and volunteering, we thank you. To those of you who show your support by attending the event, we thank you and look forward to seeing you July 15-17!
Paul Creager is a founding member of The Locals.
