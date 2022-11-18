Brent Peterson

Even when a person is young it is difficult to move to an entirely different area and fit into the community. Abram Van Vorhes, at an age when most people of his time were thinking about retirement or even death, Van Vorhes picked up his life and moved to the frontier that was Stillwater in the late 1840s.

He was born in Pennsylvania, Dec. 2, 1793. He was, as it was remarked, “a self-made man.” While he only attended school for eighteen months, his thirst for knowledge was unquenchable and he would acquire any book he could and read and learn. In 1828 he purchased a set of blacksmith tools and soon made himself a skilled blacksmith and also became excited about mechanics and learned more to became a skilled machinist.

