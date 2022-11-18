Even when a person is young it is difficult to move to an entirely different area and fit into the community. Abram Van Vorhes, at an age when most people of his time were thinking about retirement or even death, Van Vorhes picked up his life and moved to the frontier that was Stillwater in the late 1840s.
He was born in Pennsylvania, Dec. 2, 1793. He was, as it was remarked, “a self-made man.” While he only attended school for eighteen months, his thirst for knowledge was unquenchable and he would acquire any book he could and read and learn. In 1828 he purchased a set of blacksmith tools and soon made himself a skilled blacksmith and also became excited about mechanics and learned more to became a skilled machinist.
Van Vorhes moved to Hebbardsville, Ohio in 1831. He continued learning and mastering his craft and in 1837 he moved to Athens, Ohio where he became the editor and owner of the Western Spectator newspaper which was later changed to the Hocking Valley Gazette. He was assisted in this newspaper by two of his sons, Nelson and Andrew, who purchased the paper from him in 1844.
While still in Ohio, he was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1840. He also served four terms in the state Senate and as county surveyor for six years and as county treasurer for one year.
In 1849 President Taylor appointed Van Vorhes the first register of the first land office in Minnesota located at Stillwater. He picked up everything and at the age of 56 moved to Stillwater to undertake his duties in that office.
In 1852 he was appointed by Minnesota Governor Alexander Ramsey to the position of Territorial auditor, and in 1855-56 he served one term in the Minnesota Territorial House of Representatives. He was Washington County Surveyor, starting in 1853 when he was sixty years old and finished his last term in 1873 at the age of 80.
Van Vorhes was appointed Postmaster of Stillwater in April 1861. He entered upon these duties the following month and continued for several years until he resigned in favor of his replacement in the office.
He was inventive, “he has decidedly a mathematical and inventive mind, having invented all the instruments he used in applying mathematics to astronomy and other subjects. To detail the minuteness of his knowledge of mechanics, and the laws and principles of motion, would require a volume.” A brass sundial, emblazoned with his name and believed created by him, was recently donated to the Washington County Historical Society in Stillwater.
In 1817 Van Vorhes married Mary Workman, of New Jersey. She was born in 1799 and moved to Western Pennsylvania in 1815. She and Abram had eight children and she passed away in Stillwater on December 19, 1861.
One of Van Vorhes most interesting discoveries took place in 1856. While Myrtle Stillwater was being excavated, he noticed mastodon tusks in the digging. According to Van Vorhes, “The mastodon tusks were found about eight or ten feet above the base of the hill: the hill at this point rises at an angle of about 45 degrees. After excavating in the base of the hill on the grade of Myrtle Street about 37 feet, the tusks were found, consequently 37 feet below the surface. At this point the hill was about 90 feet high.” This was on Myrtle Street between Second and Third Streets.
Soon the effects of his age started to take hold. On Jan. 24, 1879 Abram Van Vorhes died. According to the Stillwater Messenger, “A good man has been called home after having almost completed four score years and ten. For nearly three quarters of a century he has been a consistent Christian, and in his last hours he was cheered by the consciousness of his Savior’s presence as he lay on his bed of pain.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.