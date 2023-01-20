Winterfest is an annual community-wide celebration for all things winter in Stillwater. The mission of Stillwater Winterfest is to engage the Stillwater area & surrounding communities in a vast array of events and opportunities in the mid-winter season that enhance local business revenue and community atmosphere.
Judd Sather, Owner of JX Venue and Winterfest Founder, says, “ Winter is a great time to sit on the couch, so we have designed a 4-day cluster of events loaded with live music, physical and mental challenges, and general fun! These activities will inspire people to travel to Stillwater, support local business, and give back to the local charities through our non-profit organization, the fictitious ‘University of Stillwater’. Come join us for a fun-filled weekend!”
There are numerous activities to participate in, from a Parka Pub Crawl and the ‘Stillwater’s Got Talent’ Talent Show, to a Bags Tournament, Indoor Winter Market, Purse Bingo Drag Brunch, Fireworks & more, every day of the event is packed with fun things to do for the entire family!
Local businesses are encouraged to participate in the following ways:
-Feature a special “Winterfest” cocktail on the menu
-Dress up in festive wintertime or Winterfest-themed attire
-Participate in Parka Pub Crawl
-Share the event on social channels
-Come to Service Industry Night!
-Apply for Bartender Challenge Apply for Casserole Cook off
-Become a sponsor
-Promote a Winterfest discount/special
-Put up the Winterfest window decal
-Like & Follow @StillwaterWinterfest on Facebook & Instagram
-Donate prizes/gift cards for grand prize winners!
A portion of all raffle proceeds from this event go directly towards supporting local charities including Family Means, Youth Advantage, Hearts for Henry, Camp Odayin, Valley Outreach & Sustainable Stillwater.
Visit stillwaterU.com to learn more and to check out the event schedule, as well as follow Stillwater Winterfest on Facebook @StillwaterWinterfest and on Instagram @StillwaterWinterfest to stay in the loop on updates and additional details regarding the event.
