Winterfest is an annual community-wide celebration for all things winter in Stillwater. The mission of Stillwater Winterfest is to engage the Stillwater area & surrounding communities in a vast array of events and opportunities in the mid-winter season that enhance local business revenue and community atmosphere.

Lots of activities, like cornhole, will take place over the week long event.

Judd Sather, Owner of JX Venue and Winterfest Founder, says, “ Winter is a great time to sit on the couch, so we have designed a 4-day cluster of events loaded with live music, physical and mental challenges, and general fun! These activities will inspire people to travel to Stillwater, support local business, and give back to the local charities through our non-profit organization, the fictitious ‘University of Stillwater’. Come join us for a fun-filled weekend!”

