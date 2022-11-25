Every fourth Thursday in November is set aside for Thanksgiving – a National Holiday – where friends and family gather together to give thanks for what they have. The “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in Oct. 1621. This feast lasted three days and was attended by 90 Wampanoag Native American people and 53 Pilgrims (survivors of the Mayflower). President Abraham Lincoln signed into law in 1863 a day of thanks for the people of the United States.
Even though there are many that celebrate the holiday, sometime it is difficult to celebrate with family that is not around the table. Some of these might be incarcerated and in the Stillwater Prison. But, there have been Thanksgiving celebrations that help the inmates feel as though they are a part of the Holiday.
In 1887, Thanksgiving was celebrated with over 300 visitors from the outside who attended the services in the chapel. Chairs had to be brought in from other corners of the prison to accommodate only half of the attendees, the others had to stand.
The choir started the event with a rendition of “To God be the Glory,” and then the prison chaplain, Rev. J.H. Albert, read the 136 Psalm and then started with “Thanksgiving should be with us always.” He continued, “There is not a day passes that we have not something to be thankful for. If we see and look for all of the bitterness in this life, the most favored of us will find things to complain about; but if we turn our faces resolutely to the bright side and are determined to see and dwell upon only pleasant occurrences, it is astonishing how much we can find to be thankful for.”
After Rev. Albert finished, the choir again sang. Father Murphy stood up, addressed the inmates, and said a prayer. Mr. Clifton Bennett recited the “extremely humorous” selection “Close by, order Near to” in which he was greeted with great laughter and applause. Minnie Mable Seward then gave a reading of one of Longfellow’s poems. Another song by the choir and yet another speech, this time by the Stillwater Messenger Newspaper editor Victor Seward, who “encouraged us to think right, to read right and to do right.
The service continued with Dr. W.H. Caine and J.C. Rhodes Jr. Mr. Lindholm followed with a song and sang, in a “spirited manner,” the song “Columbia,” with the entire audience joining in the chorus. The service ended with the doxology sung and the Chaplain pronounced the benediction, and the audience marched out of the chapel – but the Thanksgiving festivities were not over.
The inmates went back to their cells and at noon, the deputy warden appeared and announced “in distinct and emphatic terms,” “dinner is now ready. There was an abundance of turkey with dressing and cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheese, pudding and light buns. Coffee was served at the cell doors. Everything was prepared in the “best” manner and each inmate received what would have been enough for two meals on any day. The meal ended with the handing out of cigars to each inmate.
At their cells, there was another opportunity to stay outside of one’s cell and mingle with other inmates from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. There was also another event held at the chapel with more singing and speeches. Warden J.J. Randall appeared at this event to great applause.
When 4 p.m. came the gong sounded the close of the day’s festivities, and after a few goodbyes to each other the inmates returned to their cells, receiving another cigar and apples, and it was its usual quiet again, and “thus ended a notable holiday.”
Brent Peterson is executive director of the Washington County Historical Society.
