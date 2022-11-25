Brent Peterson

Every fourth Thursday in November is set aside for Thanksgiving – a National Holiday – where friends and family gather together to give thanks for what they have. The “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in Oct. 1621. This feast lasted three days and was attended by 90 Wampanoag Native American people and 53 Pilgrims (survivors of the Mayflower). President Abraham Lincoln signed into law in 1863 a day of thanks for the people of the United States.

Even though there are many that celebrate the holiday, sometime it is difficult to celebrate with family that is not around the table. Some of these might be incarcerated and in the Stillwater Prison. But, there have been Thanksgiving celebrations that help the inmates feel as though they are a part of the Holiday.

