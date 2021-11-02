With eight of 20 precincts reporting, the Stillwater Area Schools proposed tech levy is passing on a razor thin margin by 3,928 yes votes to 3,202 no votes.
The eight precincts reporting are Stillwater Ward One, Stillwater Ward Four, Bayport, Baytown Township, Marine on St. Croix, May Township and Scandia, Grant and Lake Elmo.
The tech levy is dependent on the district also renewing its operating levy.
If passed, the levy would create dedicated tech fund for district to to modernize classrooms.
