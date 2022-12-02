Angie Hong

The street sweeper is an unlikely hero. Rumbling down city streets and boulevards at a leisurely 2-3 miles per hour, these hulking machines are, for most of us, a passing curiosity on an otherwise unremarkable day. As it turns out, however, these busy brooms may hold the key to cleaner lakes and rivers in urban communities around the state.  

street sweeper

A Forest Lake street sweeper.

When it rains, the water that falls on rooftops, roads, and other impervious surfaces flows into storm drains and ditches that carry it onward to lakes, rivers, streams and wetlands. Along the way, this stormwater picks up litter, sediment, salt, engine oil, and organic debris such as leaves and grass clippings. Stormwater is also high in phosphorus, a nutrient that feeds algae and other aquatic plants. 

