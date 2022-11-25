The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides you as homeowners with tax credits so that you can install solar panels and purchase energy-efficient products like water heaters, and heating and air conditioning systems like heat pumps.

Why is this important? Buildings account for over 31% of global energy use and 8 % of direct energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. Some stem from the materials in new construction, renovation, or demolition. Many more come from fossil fuels, primarily to heat space and water or for cooking. The potent chemicals used for cooling and refrigeration can escape as emissions. If we maximize heating and cooling efficiency, we can cut global energy use by 30 to 40%. Without aggressive actions to reduce energy consumption in buildings, the global energy demand will increase substantially.

