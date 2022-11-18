The Stillwater Police Department was recently put under an operations study which was presented to the City Council at the Nov. 15 meeting. The study was conducted by BerryDunn and was presented by Michele Weinzetl, a manager at BerryDunn and a former police chief.

The report was based on a 30-30-30-10 workload model, which means that 30% of an officer’s time should be spent on calls from dispatch to task completion, 30% on administrative workload such as follow ups and responding to emails, 30% for unobligated workload such as community policing and 10% for anything else. 

Load comments