The Stillwater Police Department was recently put under an operations study which was presented to the City Council at the Nov. 15 meeting. The study was conducted by BerryDunn and was presented by Michele Weinzetl, a manager at BerryDunn and a former police chief.
The report was based on a 30-30-30-10 workload model, which means that 30% of an officer’s time should be spent on calls from dispatch to task completion, 30% on administrative workload such as follow ups and responding to emails, 30% for unobligated workload such as community policing and 10% for anything else.
Weinzetl showed the Council that the Stillwater PD sees a lot of supplanting, which is when officers who are not primary call-for-service responders are responding to calls. In the Stillwater PD, Sergeants have spent nearly 1,200 hours on call.
“This is an indication that your patrol staff is having difficulty managing the workload because you have such a high volume of supplanting occurring within other ranks,” Weinzetl said.
Weinzetl went on to show a graph displaying the number of calls received per hour. It was shown that the busiest hours are around 3 and 4 p.m. The graph also showed that the rates of officer initiated activity was low compared to other departments.
“It further supports the suggestion that officers are so busy managing the day to day workload volume, that they just don’t have the time to dedicate to doing some of the proactive kind of things that we would like them to be doing, particularly traffic control,” she said.
Based on BerryDunn’s calculations of Stillwater PD data, patrol officers are currently on calls about 36% of time, which is 6% higher than the recommended model. Based on the data presented, it was recommended that the Stillwater PD hire five additional patrol officers.
The report also went into details regarding investigations and the number of cases that are being assigned. In 2021, there were 118 general cases assigned to two detectives and 37 assigned to the school resource officer (SRO). When the data was further broken down, it was shown that in 2020, detectives had around 23 available hours to work on each case and the SRO had around 40 hours. However, when BerryDunn adjusted those hours according to how much time detectives were spending on non-investigation activities, they had around 19.7 hours per investigation.
Weinzetl noted that the PD may have to focus on additional staffing for investigations.
“You currently have your SRO who is technically a .5 investigator, but quite frankly the demands within your school systems have been such that it’s been very difficult for her to really dedicate even a .5 role,” she said. “Our recommendation is that you move to three full time investigators plus your sergeant.”
She went on to say that this would then allow for the SRO to be in the schools full time during the academic year and then fill various roles during the summer.
Final recommendations included adding staff where fiscally possible, further developing systems to more accurately and efficiently collect data and developing recruiting strategies.
Other business
During the open forum, community member Lowell Thompson presented his idea to install historical plaques and markers throughout the city in order to educate residents and visitors on Stillwater’s rich history.
The Council was on board with Thompson’s idea and presentation, and Thompson noted that the markers would fulfill many aspects of the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Mayor Kozlowski added that it also fulfills parts of the Strategic plan, especially surrounding branding.
“I have a lot of specific spots in mind that could use some explanation and appreciation,” Mayor Kozlowski said.
Plans are being developed regarding the pitch and will be addressed in the future.
The council unanimously approved a feasibility study for a 2023 sidewalk project along Maryknoll Drive from Oakridge Road to Interlachen Drive.
