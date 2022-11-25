young deer deer a farm field in May Twp..jpg

Two deer on a farm field in May Township.


You know the 8-point buck you couldn’t find this fall? He and I actually met on the trail last week while I was out for a run. As I zipped around the bend on one of my favorite mountain biking trails (in the middle of town, nonetheless), I saw his furry brown face in just enough time to avoid a nose to snout collision. With a huff, he and his doe companion turned and bounded off into the trees. Later that same day, I slammed on my brakes while driving in the country as a gaggle of gobbling turkeys strutted across the road, narrowly avoiding an early and overly-abundant Thanksgiving dinner.

Deer and turkeys are two of the most common charismatic megafaunas that we see in the east metro and lower St. Croix Valley, but that wasn’t always the case. If we step back in time about 150 years, deer were common throughout the woods and river valleys of central and southern Minnesota, but turkeys only lived in the southeastern corner of the state near the Iowa border. Meanwhile, moose and woodland caribou reigned supreme in the northern forests and bogs.

