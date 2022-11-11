The Stillwater city council has voted to grant a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to Stillwater Towing to operate a wrecked vehicle and impound lot on forested property within the city limits of Stillwater. The property at 1749 Greeley Street South, borders a residential neighborhood, a wetland, and on the high ground of a watershed that flows into Brick Pond and Lily Lake.
The Stillwater city planning staff developed a comprehensive report on the proposed CUP. In their conclusion the staff stated: “Thus, staff finds the proposed use of Outside Storage for an impound lot associated with Stillwater Towing’s business is not in conformance to City Code Section 31-207.” “Even if the use as Outside Storage were to be considered under the Conditional Use Permit standard on its own basis, the proposed use does not conform to the intent of the Zoning Code, is not consistent with the [city’s] Comprehensive Plan, and would be a nuisance to the public welfare of the community.”
The planning staff stated the CUP should not be granted to Stillwater Towing. The report was not in agreement with city council’s actions. Disregarding recommendations, the council granted the CUP to Stillwater Towing. The council appeared to demonstrate the views of council members are more significant than the needs of Stillwater and the city’s laws and codes.
We feel citizens should stand up for themselves, fellow citizens, and Stillwater to contest the council’s actions. We filed a civil action against the city acting as pro se; without an attorney. The city council uses Stillwater taxpayer’s money to defend their erroneous decision. As citizens, we have to raise our own money to fund our case.
We developed a video to educate citizens to our cause: youtube.com, type “Protect Stillwater” in the search box Our group now needs legal counsel. We created a GoFundMe at GoFundMe.com: type in “Protect Stillwater” in the search box. Links to materials that provide documentation to our case are at the bottom of our GoFundMe webpage. We appreciate every donation.
Residents of Stillwater, the beautiful Minnesota city along the St. Croix River,
