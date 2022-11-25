“We really just wanted to create a space for ballet that is welcoming to everyone,” Zoe Henrot, founder of Ballet Co.Laboratory in St. Paul said.
The company’s latest piece, “The Snow Queen,” will run from Dec. 2 to 4 at The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts and features two Stillwater students.
Junior Moraya Patsy, 17 and Freshman Gillian Yatchek, 14 both attend St. Croix Preparatory Academy in Stillwater and have both spent the majority of their lives dancing, with Patsy dancing for 11 years and Yatchek for 10.
“I’ll be worrying about something at school, but then when I go to dance I don’t think about it at all, I’m focused on dance. So it’s just a really good way to regroup and get focused on myself and how my mind and body work,” Patsy said about her experience with ballet.
Yatchek shared a similar sentiment about how dance has affected her life.
“It’s kind of like a break from school and from people and I have friends there. It’s just kind of a place outside of my house and outside of school where I can have fun and relax a little bit but also focus on something that requires a lot of attention,” she said.
Henrot, a Boulder, Colorado native, began dancing when she was six years old and danced with Boulder Ballet until she graduated high school. She was inspired by her directors at Boulder Ballet to create new narratives in ballet and founded Ballet Co.Laboratory in 2018. She is the creative director of “The Snow Queen.”
Originally staged as an online performance in 2020, the show features dancers as young as seven all the way up to dancers in their seventies and is set to music by composer Ethel Smythe. Smythe, a contemporary of Tchaikovsky, has rarely seen her music come to modern ballet.
“What I love about her music is it’s just very big and very narrative,” Henrot said. “So it changes, it ebbs and flows all the time, which makes it difficult to count and difficult to choreograph to, but you can hear the story within it. And it was important to me that we had a holiday show that had a female composer.”
Henrot noted that because so much of Smythe’s music is made for opera, it is difficult to find full orchestral pieces– a rarity for ballet.
“It’s definitely different from traditional ballet choreography, there’s a lot of modern influence. And, I wouldn’t say it’s like jazzier, but it’s definitely not strict ballet and I like that about it. And it kind of reflects what the company does and how they view ballet,” Yatchek said.
Patsy said that in addition to the ballet using different dance elements, acting is also a huge component of the show,
“In the music you can hear a lot of the acting actually. Like when we’re surprised or happy you can hear that specifically in the music which I think is really interesting,” she said.
Ballet Co.Laboratory places a heavy emphasis on diversity, inviting dancers of all ages, body types, ethnicities and experiences.
“It’s a very positive environment. It’s very inclusive, values everyone, makes everyone feel like they have a place in the ballet community which a lot of other ballet companies don’t, which is unfortunate, but it’s true,” Yatchek said.
Ballets are told without any speaking, illustrating a story solely through music and movement. “The Snow Queen,” tells a story centered around self acceptance and coming of age.
“I think ballet is such a unique art form, where it’s showing, telling a story without using any words. So through that, I hope, well obviously I hope they [the audience] like it, and I hope that the emotion that we’re portraying through the dance go to them. Like they understand what we’re saying and they can feel the story and how much we care about it,” Patsy said.
Yatchek noted that audience members should take advantage of the information provided in the show’s program.
“Expect something different from your traditional ballet. Expect like a lot of movement that’s interesting and a story that you can follow,” she said. “They provide a description of the story in the pamphlet so you should read that before you watch the show. And then when you watch it, you kind of have an idea of what’s going on. And it makes it a lot more interesting and you can follow it a lot better.”
Overall, Henrot believes that there is something for everyone planning to come to enjoy, regardless of their familiarity with ballet or dance.
“I think that regardless of what path you’ve walked in life, how old you are, there’s something for you in the show. If you’re a dance enthusiast there’s amazing dancing. If this is your first ballet, there’s humor and the costumes, and we have projection drops which are really different and modern, so I really think that everyone can gain something from it,” she said.
For more information on Ballet Co.Laboratory and “The Snow Queen,” visit balletcolaboratory.org.
