Stillwater Area schools are slightly up in enrollment according to last week’s School Board Meeting. Total enrollment in the district, as of Oct. 3 2022, is 8,077, which is up 65 students from last year.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Funk acknowledged that the number is not a huge increase, but does indicate that the district is seeing an increase when many other districts are not.
“A lot of school districts in the state are still not seeing their enrollments come back, so it’s not up a lot, but it’s a positive trend,” he said.
Afton-Lakeland Elementary, Lake Elmo Elementary and Stillwater Area High School are all operating at nearly full capacity, with all three schools percent capacities in the mid to high 90s. Stonebridge Elementary is currently at the lowest percent capacity at 73.2%.
Board Chair Alison Sherman noted that some of the schools are currently operating at a lower capacity due to school boundary changes.
“Some of these were with intention. Brookview is a little bit lower right now for the anticipated growth that’s coming. So there’s some reason behind these numbers being where they are at,” she said
The board also looked at various statistics regarding the current student body.
Demographics within the school district appear to be becoming increasingly diverse, with the population of white students dropping from 80.9% in 2018 to 76% in 2022 and a steady increase in Asian, Black, Hispanic and multi-racial students.
Data also showed a significant increase in students who qualify for free or reduced lunch, with numbers increasing from 12.5% of students in 2021 to 22.1% of students in 2022.
“That is because the state of Minnesota is now identifying kids differently for free and reduced,” Superintendent Funk said. “It used to be you had to turn in the paperwork and bring back a form. Now, if you’re in the WIC [The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants & Children] program, or receive some sort of other federal assistance, you’re automatically identified.”
Superintendent Funk went on to say that this increased number of students who are identified will actually serve as a positive for the district in terms of funding.
“The increase that we have there, Stillwater will receive about a million more dollars in compensatory revenue from the state of Minnesota for the next school year because that number has increased that much,” he said.
There has also been an increase in both English language learners and Special Education students since 2018. Funk attributed the increase in Special Education to a 2016 shift in identification, which identifies more children in early childhood.
Other Business
Erica Oesterreich from BeSMART presented to the board. BeSMART is a non-partisan group promoting the importance of safe gun storage to parents. According to Oesterreich’s presentation, gun deaths are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States and the second leading cause of death in Minnesota. The presentation also noted the role of firearms in suicides by young people. Because of this, BeSMART focuses on communicating to households on safely and securely storing any firearms.
The board agreed to draft a resolution regarding the program and spreading information to households. More information about BeSMART can be found at BeSMARTforkids.org.
Oak Park Alternative Learning Center
District Director of Operations, Mark Drommerhausen, presented the plan to move the St. Croix Valley Alternative Learning Center (ALC) out of Stillwater Area High School and to its own building.
The total cost of the project would be around $6.8 million, with $2.38 million coming from the capital budget and $4.42 million coming from long term facility maintenance. An additional $3 million water boiler project will also be included in the bid.
It is currently estimated that construction for the first bid of the project would happen from June to August of 2023 and the second bid in September 2023 to February 2024. Approval for the project will occur at the end of November 2022.
