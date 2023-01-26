Following the resignation of Stillwater Area School Board member Eva Lee at the Thursday Jan. 5 meeting, there is an opening on the board that will need to be filled for the remaining three years of her term.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24 – the board recently rescheduled all regular meetings from Thursdays to Tuesdays – it approved the timeline to accept applications for an interim school board member from now until Wednesday, Feb. 8 by 3 p.m. 

