Following the resignation of Stillwater Area School Board member Eva Lee at the Thursday Jan. 5 meeting, there is an opening on the board that will need to be filled for the remaining three years of her term.
During the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 24 – the board recently rescheduled all regular meetings from Thursdays to Tuesdays – it approved the timeline to accept applications for an interim school board member from now until Wednesday, Feb. 8 by 3 p.m.
The board decided it will interview no more than six candidates on Thursday, Feb. 16 after the school board meeting that night. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, they plan to select one of the six candidates to fill Lee’s role on the board. There will not be a special election to fill this vacancy.
There will be a 30 day period, ending on Thursday, March 30, to petition the board’s selection.
If there is no protest, the new school board member’s first meeting will be Tuesday, April 11 when they are sworn in.
All six board members approved this schedule. Applications can be found online at stillwaterschools.org/our-district/school-board.
School bus app
Superintendent Michael Funk announced they will begin tracking bus locations via the Versatrans My Stop phone application on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
“They can start to see if a bus is late. They can actually go online, and look up in the app to find out where their bus is,” Funk said.
Students will be expected to memorize their bus number.
He added, families must get their login information from the Powerschool, which can be found online at stillwaterschools.org/services/transportation.
Instructional material policy
The school board approved its revised policy 606 that covers the selection and reviewal process of course materials used in classrooms in a 6-0 vote on Tuesday, Jan. 24, despite public comments opposing pieces of it.
The policy covers how curriculum and materials are selected to ensure students learn required content based on state guidelines per their grade level. The policy outlines two primary ways materials are selected and used in a classroom.
The first is “core instructional resources,” which are materials like textbooks or lab kits that undergo district curriculum advisory committees and school board review and approval.
“Our core instructional resources go through that very intensive vetting process to identify ‘Here’s the consistent curriculum that we want to use across the district,’” said director of teaching and learning Caleb Drexler Booth.
Typically curriculum or learning requirements of all subjects, like science or English, are revised every 10 years by the state. The department of education will create standards, and curriculum outlines but allow districts to select what curriculum would work efficiently in their schools and have some liberty in course materials and instruction methods.
“We have a roughly 10 year review process aligned with the state standards, and within that process we bring together a district committee of teachers to review the standards,” Booth said.
He used the elementary science curriculum as an example because it was reassessed last year. He explained how groups of teachers, professional educators and MDE’s World’s Best Workforce came together to revise curriculum to tailor it for Stillwater area schools.
“This committee then reviews all the different [curriculum] options, identifies two to three that we want to really go deeper into. We ask for samples of those, we go deeper into that review. And so that is what happened with our elementary science process this last year,” Booth explained.
Following that work of crafting an updated science curriculum including textbook and course materials, in accordance with state standards, it’ll be brought before the school board for final approval this year.
The second way to bring course materials into the classroom under policy 606 is through “supporting instructional resources,” such as current articles or videos.
Teachers or instructors can present course material to students if it aligns with the core learning objectives of the approved curriculum, without seeking approval if it is not classroom-appropriate.
“These are resources that teachers may choose in the moment to include as part of their curriculum. … These are materials that support the core instruction, that may become core instruction at some point,” Booth said.
School board member Andrew Thelander agreed with this aspect of the policy to offer teachers the ability to make adjustments to day-to-day instruction to teach effectively without seeking approval from the community or administration.
“Empowering the subject matter experts at both the district administration level and for our teachers in the classroom to really [get] those core and supporting resources that I think would allow them to focus their time and attention on teaching excellence … versus potentially dealing with red tape,” Thelander said.
However, at the start of the meeting, this aspect of the policy was a point of discontent for two of the four community members who spoke at the public comment portion.
They opposed how teachers can teach any material they deem fit for course material, without approval from parents, and how parents feel left out of the loop related to joining the curriculum advisory committee.
The first community member Mike McCarthy spoke about both of these issues. He brought in a stack of 270 signed petitions representing parental concern about policy 606, and their lack of input on curriculum and course materials.
“When parents are told they have no role whatsoever in the previewing, selection and deployment of instruction materials you’ll use with their children, they wonder ‘Why is that? What’s being hidden?’” McCarthy said.
An approved revision to the policy requests that the superintendent create a procedure to receive input from students, parents and other interested community members by means of an advisory committee in the future. It was previously carried out by “certified teaching personnel.”
Jessica Johnson of Stillwater also spoke during the public open forum expressing discontent on the lack of community input.
“Although it states an opportunity for input and consideration of parents and community … through the curriculum development effort and advisory committee have been closed off for as long as I have been attempting to participate,” she said.
She also pointed at the section of the policy that allows teachers to use new materials they deem worthy, and appropriate without needing community or principal input.
“My concern lies in that the professional staff is tasked with selection of these materials with no outside review, unless they themselves deem it controversial. … Despite the board and admin stating CRT doesn’t exist in the district, substantial evidence exists that says otherwise,” Johnson said.
In an effort to ensure that CRT isn’t happening behind closed doors through the teacher’s ability to introduce un-vetted material as they see fit, she requested the district make all curriculum and student library inventory available to parents to see.
The policy about curriculum and course materials does allow 18-year-old students, parents or guardians to submit a verbal or written request that the district reconsider any form of instructional resources, such as a book, video or article.
Similarly, if a parent, guardian or adult student does not want to be taught certain content, they can request alternative course materials.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.