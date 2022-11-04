Oct. 9
At 1:06 a.m., Stillwater P.D. received a call from a 27-year-old female from St. Paul who was staying with her 41-year-old sister at the 1400 block of Myrtle St. S. The two spent an evening in downtown Stillwater. Both parties had reportedly been drinking a lot, but the older sister drank more. At 11 p.m., the younger sister insisted she drive home because she had less to drink. A verbal altercation occurred, and the older sister insisted she drive home. The two pulled into a parking lot when a physical assault allegedly occurred. The older sister reportedly punched and scratched the younger sister. She continued to assault her again verbally and physically when they arrived at the home. Stillwater Police were unable to locate the suspect. A citation was delivered via mail for 5th degree assault.
Oct. 10
At 9:02 p.m., a Stillwater P.D. officer was on patrol at the 1700 block of S. Greeley St. when he noticed an apparent altered license plate. There was a piece of electrical tape placed to make a letter P look like an R. The officer directed the driver of the vehicle into a parking lot. The driver reportedly said his friend made him alter the license plate because they planned a gas drive off. The officer noticed a glass pipe and blowtorch. The officer asked if there were any other drugs or anything else illegal in the vehicle. The suspect allegedly admitted to having syringes in the center console. A search of the vehicle showed syringes with 20 ml of liquids. A background check showed that the suspect’s driver’s license had been revoked in Minnesota and there was no insurance on the vehicle. The suspect, a 42-year-old male from Stillwater, was taken to Washington County Jail for 5th degree drug charges and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as having no car insurance and the altered license plate.
Oct. 14
At 9:16 p.m., Stillwater P.D. received a call from a 29-year-old female at the 1400 block of Cottage Drive. The victim informed officers that she heard noises coming from her security system and was worried that somebody was inside her home. She was currently offsite. She provided officers with keys so they could search the home. The officers found nothing inside the house.
Oct. 16
At 2:30 p.m., officers received an anonymous complaint from a resident at the apartment building located at the 1100 block of Curve Crest Blvd. The caller reported that someone was smoking marijuana and the smell was coming into her apartment. The neighbor was a 42-year-old female from Stillwater who admitted to legally smoking marijuana earlier in the day for a medical condition. She was advised to be aware of her neighbors and to not smoke inside.
Oct. 17
At 2:09 p.m., Stillwater P.D. received a call from a 49-year-old female at the 3700 block of Summit Lane. The caller reported that her personal information had been used to open a credit card account at Bank of America. She became aware of it when she viewed her credit report online on Oct. 9. There was no financial loss.
Oct. 20
At 9:51a.m., a Stillwater P.D. officer reported to the 1200 block of S. 4th St. for a report of fraud that occurred. The victim was 47-year-old female from Stillwater who received a call from her provider, Xfinity Comcast. The male phone representative stated that he could help her reduce her bill by 50%. He requested her to provide her Target Red Card. She said she didn’t feel comfortable with that. He then said she could also purchase two Target gift cards totaling $870 and give him that information. After giving the representative the gift card information, she logged into her Comcast bill and noticed that her bill was zero. The representative told her she would not get a bill for six months after that. Later in the day the victim logged in once again and noticed a new balance on her account. She called back and was reportedly yelled at by the suspect and hung up on. It was discovered that both gift cards had been redeemed in Pennsylvania. It is unknown at this time if the male was an Xfinity Comcast worker at the Pennsylvania call center or if he had hacked into Xfinity Comcast’s database. Total loss was $870.
At 2:30 p.m., Stillwater PD received a phone report from a business at the 2000 block of Washington Avenue. One of the store managers reported that on Oct. 19, a male came into the store and stole a welder worth $1,149. The suspect was in and out of the store in approximately 30 seconds. There were security cameras available however the male parked around the corner so no vehicle information was captured. This was forwarded to the Investigations Department.
Oct. 22
At 12:24 p.m., a police officer reported to a house at the 7000 block of Neil Avenue for a report of large flames and black smoke coming from the area. The homeowner was a 61-year-old male from Stillwater who had a fire burning in his backyard. The fire was report of large flames and black smoke coming from the area. The homeowner was a 61-year-old male from Stillwater who had a fire burning in his backyard. The fire was reported to be higher than the 2-foot city ordinance limit. The male agreed to let the fire burn out and would stop burning after that.
Oct. 24
At 5:45 p.m., a 37-year-old female from the 800 block of North 5th Street reportedly said that the ex-husband and the father of her children started drinking again and had begun harassing her via text message. The suspect is a 41-year-old male from Stillwater. The victim wanted to make sure this was documented. The victim stated she would call back if there were further issues.
Oct.26
At 4:23 p.m., a 46-year-old male from Cottage Grove reportedly said that he was attending a middle school football game with his girlfriend in Stillwater. When the couple arrived at the game, they were walking toward the visitors section when they noticed the girlfriend’s ex-husband was on site. The victim’s ex-husband, a 50-year-old male from Cottage Grove came up to the victim and had a verbal altercation regarding their mutual children. The suspect reportedly became physical and grabbed the victim by the neck and began shaking him. Eventually he stopped his assaultive behavior. The victim’s girlfriend reportedly witnessed the altercation and stated that the victim did not fight back. They were given information on how to file for a harassment restraining order. The victim was not sure if he wanted to press charges. This was forwarded to a juvenile officer for possible future follow-up.
Oct. 28
At 10:38 p.m., a Stillwater officer reported to the intersection of Mulberry Street & Williams Street for a report of a vehicle parked running in the middle of the road. The officer approached the vehicle and observed a male sitting in the driver’s seat sleeping. The driver was later identified as a 63-year-old male from Hudson Township. The officer woke the driver by knocking on his window. The driver was unable to open the window but eventually opened his door to speak with the officer. Immediately the officer could smell alcohol. When the officer asked the driver how much he had to drink he responded, “too much.” At that point a field sobriety test was performed, and the male reportedly performed poorly. He was transported to the Washington County Jail. A DMT report showed a result of .20 and this was given to the City Attorney for possible charges of 3rd degree DWI and .08 or more alcohol concentration within two hours.
At 10:43 p.m., a 31-year-old female from the 2600 block of Interlochen Drive spoke with officers over the phone. She reportedly said she was a victim of a fraudulent check. She provided officers with the check information that was cashed from her checking account for the amount of $528. She was already in communication with her bank regarding the check and they told her they were going to investigate this further. Information on the fraudulent check showed that it was allegedly like the victim’s own checking information, but there were inconsistencies with the check number sequence as well as the spelling of the victim’s name. This was forwarded to the Investigations Division.
Oct. 29
At 1:40 a.m., a Stillwater officer was in a stationary position near Nelson Alley during bar closing time when he heard loud tires squealing from a black Audi driving at an extremely fast speed. The officer pulled up next to the Audi and witnessed it almost strike another police officer’s vehicle. At that point the officer ran the license plate and learned the registration was expired. At that point he pulled the vehicle over. The driver was a 38-year-old female from Minneapolis. While speaking the officer detected alcohol on the driver’s breath. When the officer asked if she had anything to drink, she said, “Only a couple.” A standardized field sobriety test was performed in which she reportedly performed poorly. The female was taken to Washington County Jail. At intake an officer located a wet folded up dollar bill from the female’s jacket pocket consistent with cocaine. While jail staff was working with the female, she became reportedly uncooperative and extremely difficult. The jail staff then contacted a Drug Recognition Officer. When the officer arrived, the female refused to answer any of his questions. Pending charges include gross misdemeanor DWI test refusal, a misdemeanor DWI 4th degree offense, a gross misdemeanor 5th degree-controlled substance possession, gross misdemeanor contraband inside the jail, a misdemeanor for careless driving, a misdemeanor for driving with no car insurance and a failure to display car registration.
At 3:25 a.m., a homeowner at the 500 block of Newman Trail made a report of property damage as his house had been egged. Two 16-year-old juveniles were seen on a store video camera purchasing a carton of eggs near the homeowner’s location. An officer spoke with them, and the pair reportedly admitted fault. The suspects seemed remorseful and offered to clean up the house. No charges for this per the homeowner.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.