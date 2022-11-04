Oct. 9

At 1:06 a.m., Stillwater P.D. received a call from a 27-year-old female from St. Paul who was staying with her 41-year-old sister at the 1400 block of Myrtle St. S. The two spent an evening in downtown Stillwater. Both parties had reportedly been drinking a lot, but the older sister drank more. At 11 p.m., the younger sister insisted she drive home because she had less to drink. A verbal altercation occurred, and the older sister insisted she drive home. The two pulled into a parking lot when a physical assault allegedly occurred. The older sister reportedly punched and scratched the younger sister. She continued to assault her again verbally and physically when they arrived at the home. Stillwater Police were unable to locate the suspect. A citation was delivered via mail for 5th degree assault.

Load comments