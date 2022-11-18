At 2:47a.m., an officer observed a 25-year-old male from White Bear Township at the 230 block of S Main St. The suspect was wandering around Main Street after attending a Halloween pub crawl. The suspect was reportedly extremely intoxicated and belligerent. When notified, his mother agreed to pick him up. He was reportedly later seen again in downtown and continued to be belligerent. The male was then turned over to his friend, another 25-year-old male who agreed to stay with him until his mom came.
Nov. 4
At 2:47a.m., a Stillwater officer on patrol at the 1300 block of Stillwater Blvd North observed a Honda sedan traveling in front of him and made a stop based on the driver’s driving behavior. The driver was a 44-year-old male from Stillwater. The officer noted immediately the strong smell of alcohol. The driver reportedly tried to keep his head turned away from the officer while answering questions. The officer performed a field sobriety test after he admitted to drinking a few beers and a shot of fireball. He performed poorly on the test. He asked the officer to retrieve a phone from the car. The officer requested a second officer to do this and upon retrieving the phone he noticed two empty bottles of Amsterdam Vodka. The suspect was transported to Washington County Jail. Pending charges include 2nd degree DWI, 2nd degree test refusal, open bottle and failure to drive in a single lane.
Nov. 8
At 1:10 p.m., a Stillwater officer received a call from a 77-year-old female at the location of 216 N 4th Street. The victim stated that she received a phone call from an unknown person on Oct. 31 from Verizon Wireless, her cell phone provider. At some point during the call, the victim gave her debit card information for herself and her husband. Each card was charged $500 each. The victim started suspecting it was a scam, so she called her bank, and they said the charges have gone through already. The victim cancelled both credit cards.
Nov. 9
At 12:49 a.m., a 30-year-old male from the 2000 block of Pinehurst Ln reported that his neighbor had called him stating that he possibly caused a hole in his residence. The residents lived in a multi-complex building. The neighbor, a 30-year-old male, alleged he was cleaning his firearm and accidentally pulled the trigger causing the round to go through his ceiling and through his neighbor’s floor. The subject had a valid permit to carry a firearm. Officers did a background check on him, and no priors were found.
Nov. 10
At 10:53 p.m., a 24-year-old male from Stillwater explained that he had sold and shipped four football cards to someone online. The buyer was supposed to send him a $900 money order for the cards. The victim sent the cards but was not able to get in touch with the buyer afterward. The subject has since deleted his Facebook account. Possible reports allege that there is a possible suspect out of Georgia that the Investigations Department is investigating.
Nov. 10
At 12:49 p.m., a 49-year-old male from the 1700 block of Johnson Drive called to report that he fell victim to Xfinity Comcast. The victim alleged that he received a phone call from the company about renewing a 2-year-contract. The representative mentioned that he could provide payment in the form of Target gift cards. The victim purchased two Target gift cards for $480 and $500. Once he provided the card numbers, the suspect informed him that he qualified for a $50 credit. He was credited $50 to his account but at this point the victim suspected this was fraud. He contacted Xfinity’s local number, and they confirmed it was a scam.
