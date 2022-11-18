Oct. 30

At 2:47a.m., an officer observed a 25-year-old male from White Bear Township at the 230 block of S Main St. The suspect was wandering around Main Street after attending a Halloween pub crawl. The suspect was reportedly extremely intoxicated and belligerent. When notified, his mother agreed to pick him up. He was reportedly later seen again in downtown and continued to be belligerent. The male was then turned over to his friend, another 25-year-old male who agreed to stay with him until his mom came.

