At approximately 2:32 a.m., a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol near the area of Main Street and Nelson Street when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by a 33-year-old male in Birchwood Village. The reason for the stop was erratic driving behavior. Immediately during the stop the officer noticed the driver’s eyes were bloodshot and his speech was slurred. A standardized field sobriety test was performed and the driver performed poorly. He was transported to Washington County Jail. A breath test showed alcohol content levels of .15. The driver had one prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years. He was charged with 3rd degree DWI and .08 or more blood alcohol concentration within two hours.
Nov. 19
At 11:30 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the intersection of Greeley St S and Oak St W for a report of a male slumped over in the driver’s seat in a vehicle on the roadway. The driver appeared to be asleep with the vehicle still running. There were no other passengers present in the car. The officer walked to the driver’s window and knocked and he was able to wake up the driver. When the driver rolled down the window, the officer immediately smelled alcohol from inside the vehicle. When asked how much he had to drink, the driver, a 39-year-old male from Little Canada, reportedly stated that he couldn’t tell where he had come from or how much he had drunk. A DMT report showed drinking levels of .21. The intoxicated male was taken to Washington County Jail and booked and released. Pending charges include 3rd degree DWI and a gross misdemeanor of .08 blood alcohol concentration within two hours.
Nov. 23
At 10:42 p.m., Stillwater officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Curve Crest Blvd. A 31-year-old female from Minneapolis reported that she and her ex-boyfriend/father of her child had a domestic incident dated back to August of 2022. She also reported that on Nov. 16 a warrant was dropped in Hennepin County for felony domestic assault related to the incident in August. The relationship with her ex-boyfriend at the time reportedly became hostile. The ex-boyfriend is a 30-year-old male from Stillwater who allegedly had at one point applied for an order for protection against the woman but that was denied in court. An application for a no contact order had not been placed yet. The female indicated that she had an advocate with an independent company in Hennepin County who she planned to reach out to in order to resolve this issue. Case has been cleared.
Nov. 24
At 1 a.m., near the 300 block of Water St., a Stillwater officer was dispatched to the location for a report of a fight. While en route the officer spoke with the caller, a 19-year-old female from White Bear Lake who was on the way to Lakeview Hospital. She reported that she and her sister had been assaulted by a male with black curly hair wearing grey sweatpants and a sweatshirt. The assault reportedly occurred after a short verbal argument that resulted in the caller obtaining injuries to her face. Afterward, the suspect ran to an unknown vehicle that was parked nearby and drove away. This case was forwarded to the Investigations division for possible nearby surveillance footage.
Nov. 25
At 11:59 p.m., a Stillwater officer spoke with the victim, a 37-year-old female from Osceola, who feared that somebody was following her to the police station. The victim believed that it was her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend that was following her. She was parked in the post office parking lot near the Stillwater Police Department. She reported that she was having issues with her ex-boyfriend and there were custody issues regarding their children. They declined having Stillwater Police make a phone call to the ex-boyfriend on her behalf and she was given information on how to apply for a harassment restraining order in the future.
