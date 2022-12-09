Nov. 27

At 2:15 a.m., a Stillwater officer at the intersection of Main Steet and Olive Street noticed a vehicle driving without any taillights on. The officer followed the driver for several blocks and learned the driver did not have any of his exterior lights on. At this point, the officer conducted a traffic stop. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer noted that the driver smelled heavily of alcohol and that his speech was slurred. The driver was a 25-year-old man from Forest Lake. He reportedly admitted to drinking three vodka waters three hours prior to driving but mentioned that he felt safe operating the vehicle. A field sobriety test was performed, and the suspect performed poorly. He was transported to Washington County Jail where he was given to a lawyer. The lawyer recommended that he take a DMT rest, which the driver agreed to do. The suspect’s DMT result was .21. This case was forwarded to the City Attorney’s Office with possible charges including gross misdemeanor .08 blood alcohol level or more within 2 hours of driving and 3rd degree DWI.

