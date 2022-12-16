At 8:50 p.m., a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol at Stillwater Blvd. when he noticed a vehicle was driving southbound at a speed of 57-58 mph in a 35-mph zone. The officer turned on his emergency lights and the vehicle was stopped at an intersection. The driver was a 24-year-old male from Stillwater. When asked what speed limit he thought he was going, the driver stated 50 mph. The driver indicated that he thought the speed limit was 45 mph. The officer could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The driver insisted he had nothing to drink, and somebody had spilled beer inside his vehicle. His speech was slurred, and the officer had to repeat himself several times. A field sobriety test was completed in which the driver performed poorly. At that point, the driver admitted to having one glass of wine earlier in the night. A PBT was offered but the driver refused. He was placed under arrest. While at Washington County Jail the driver said he didn’t want a lawyer. A PBT test was taken with a result of .15 DMT. Pending charges include speeding, operating a vehicle with expired registration, DWI, operating a vehicle with alcohol content of .08 or more within 2 hours and 3rd degree DWI.
At 9:13 a.m., a 37-year-old female from the 1200 block of Brewers Lane made a report of an HRO violation. She alleged that she had received texts from a 38-year-old male from Hampton, MN who she had an HRO against. The victim showed text message screenshots of the driver’s side mirror of a vehicle and the text read, “I’m going to jail now you can be happy.” This text was consistent with an arrest of the male that was made on Dec. 3rd. This case was sent to the Washington County Attorney for a felony HRO violation.
Dec. 5th
At 10:03 p.m., a Washington County deputy driving on Frontage Rd W was on his way to work when he recognized a vehicle he had stopped earlier in the week. The driver had an active felony warrant. The officer called a Stillwater officer who arrived on scene and tried to stop the driver. The driver continued to drive through several stop signs. Finally, the driver stopped the vehicle at the 1700 block of Frontage Rd W near a hotel. The driver’s side door was open, and the footprints led to a nearby hotel. He entered the hotel and went into a room. The suspect was a 33-year-old male from St. Paul. He was called out of the hotel room, was arrested and taken to Washington County Jail. Pending charges include fleeing a police officer and driving after revocation.
Dec. 7th
At 12:28 p.m., a Stillwater officer contacted the business owner at the 2000 block of W. Orleans St. The owner reported that a fraudulent $20 bill had been used at a McDonald’s drive-thru. The owner and driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old male from Stillwater who alleged that the passenger, a 26-year-old female from Stillwater, had given him the $20 to pay for the order. The pair were well-known to law enforcement due to numerous recent incidents. The passenger reported that she had located the $20 bill at the bottom of a drawer at home and did not know it was fraudulent. This case has been forwarded to Investigations.
At 12:50 p.m., a female resident of unknown age at the 1200 block of Sterling Way wanted to make a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area describing it as a black pickup truck. She reported she hadn’t thought much of it until she noticed she could hear footsteps close to her bedroom window. The suspect was unknown and there were no cameras in the area.
Dec. 8th
At 6:37 p.m., a report was made by a juvenile at the 2600 block of Interlochen Drive for theft of his air pods. The male indicated that the air pods were stolen from his backpack while at the Stillwater Rec Center. The air pods had air tags in them and were tracked to Lake Elmo. Another juvenile said he found them near his backpack at the Rec Center, however he had already named them. The air pods were returned to their original owner.
