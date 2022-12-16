Dec. 4th 

At 8:50 p.m., a Stillwater officer was on routine patrol at Stillwater Blvd. when he noticed a vehicle was driving southbound at a speed of 57-58 mph in a 35-mph zone. The officer turned on his emergency lights and the vehicle was stopped at an intersection. The driver was a 24-year-old male from Stillwater. When asked what speed limit he thought he was going, the driver stated 50 mph. The driver indicated that he thought the speed limit was 45 mph. The officer could smell alcohol coming from inside the vehicle. The driver insisted he had nothing to drink, and somebody had spilled beer inside his vehicle. His speech was slurred, and the officer had to repeat himself several times. A field sobriety test was completed in which the driver performed poorly. At that point, the driver admitted to having one glass of wine earlier in the night. A PBT was offered but the driver refused. He was placed under arrest. While at Washington County Jail the driver said he didn’t want a lawyer. A PBT test was taken with a result of .15 DMT. Pending charges include speeding, operating a vehicle with expired registration, DWI, operating a vehicle with alcohol content of .08 or more within 2 hours and 3rd degree DWI.

