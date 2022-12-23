At 9:29 p.m., Stillwater PD received a call about a disabled vehicle at the intersection of 123 Curve Crest Blvd. A truck had run past multiple signs while exiting the highway onto SW Blvd. The officer saw a ford pickup truck with heavy front end damage on the vehicle. There was an exit sign and poles knocked over near Highway 36. The driver of the truck denied being in a crash. She was informed that there were witnesses. In speaking with her the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. The driver was a 70-year-old female from Maplewood, MN. The female was not aware she hit anyone. She said she had drunk wine 45 minutes earlier. A field sobriety test was performed, and she performed poorly. The officer asked to do a PBT, and she became uncooperative and would not blow into the device. The suspect was arrested and brought to Washington County Jail. DMT results were .13. The woman was issued a citation and charged with misdemeanor DWI .08 or more within 2 hours of drinking, and 4th degree DWI driving while impaired.
Dec. 13
At 9:40 a.m., Stillwater Police Department received a walk-up report from a 45-year-old male from Myrtle Street who reported that he is currently going through a divorce. While on his laptop, the victim alleged that he received several notifications that his password was invalid. The Stillwater PD recommended that he speak to his internet provider to get an IP address to see who has been changing his password.
Dec. 14
At 10:26 p.m., Stillwater Police Department received a call regarding two people arguing in a car at the 900 block of S 4th St. A Stillwater Officer located the vehicle and upon arrival there were two females outside the car intoxicated. The officer gave the two women a ride home. No follow-up needed.
Dec. 16
At 5 p.m., a female resident of unknown age at the 14000 block of 66th Street made a report of her garage door being damaged. Because of this damage she was unable to get her vehicle out of the garage. The victim alleged that she believes it was her husband. There was no evidence or witnesses. The officer reported that the damage was most-likely caused by a snowplow. Total cost of damages was $500.
Dec. 17
At 7:13 p.m., a 21-year-old female from the 1200 block of Cottage Drive made a report of harassment by her ex-boyfriend, a 33-year-old from Minneapolis. The victim alleged that her boyfriend had made comments toward her that made her uncomfortable. The victim’s parents were in the process of changing the locks on the door. It is noted that the boyfriend is also on the lease. He agreed to not go back to the property for the night and was cooperative with officers.
