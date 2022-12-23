Dec. 11

At 9:29 p.m., Stillwater PD received a call about a disabled vehicle at the intersection of 123 Curve Crest Blvd. A truck had run past multiple signs while exiting the highway onto SW Blvd. The officer saw a ford pickup truck with heavy front end damage on the vehicle. There was an exit sign and poles knocked over near Highway 36. The driver of the truck denied being in a crash. She was informed that there were witnesses. In speaking with her the officer detected a strong odor of alcohol. The driver was a 70-year-old female from Maplewood, MN. The female was not aware she hit anyone. She said she had drunk wine 45 minutes earlier. A field sobriety test was performed, and she performed poorly. The officer asked to do a PBT, and she became uncooperative and would not blow into the device. The suspect was arrested and brought to Washington County Jail. DMT results were .13. The woman was issued a citation and charged with misdemeanor DWI .08 or more within 2 hours of drinking, and 4th degree DWI driving while impaired.

Load comments