James Bresette, Adam Long, Courtney Rodd, Erica Bartkey, Mary Slowinski

On Nov. 4, “Working” will open at Stillwater Area High School. The 1978 musical is based on the book of the same name by Studs Terkel and has a book and music written by Stephen Schwartz, known for Broadway hits such as “Godspell,” “Pippin” and “Wicked”.

No adaptation of the muscal has been quite like the SAHS version, who have localized the show completely to the Stillwater community.

Load comments