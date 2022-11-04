Earliest Days of Stillwater Public Library
This month, the library celebrates its 125th anniversary as a free, public library and the 120th year of our Carnegie building! Before the Carnegie library was built in 1902, there were a few iterations of a library in Stillwater.
Prior to the establishment of the library as a free, public library in 1897, Stillwater had a subscription-based library dating back to 1859. Created originally as a repository and reference library for government publications received from Minnesota’s first U.S. Senator, Henry M. Rice, the library transitioned into a lending library by 1869.
In the early years, the small library collection moved frequently, from the offices of city founder and lumberman, John McKusick, to the city council offices and even, famously, the city jail. After the library became a lending library, the collection was housed by various local businesses, including a general store, a drug store, a millinery and a sewing machine shop. In these locations, the proprietor would act as the librarian, and the collection was seen as a way to bring people into the business.
By 1875, the collection had grown large enough for the library to begin renting its own space, first in the Hersey & Staples block, at the southeast corner of Main and Myrtle. Then in 1887, the library was moved to the Lecky Building, located at 210 North Main Street (next to the present-day location of Candyland). In 1895, the library moved to the Jassoy Block at the corner of Third Street and Chestnut. This was the library’s last location prior to the establishment of the public library in late 1897.
Pictured are the Mower building, at 2nd and Chestnut, and the Jassoy building, at 3rd and Chestnut. Photos are from the John Runk Collection at Stillwater Public Library. The library was housed in a millinery shop located in the Mower building for a short time in the 1870s, and in the Jassoy building from 1895 to 1898.
