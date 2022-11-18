Library Time Savers
Using library materials and services doesn’t have to stop when you’re short of time. Let us help you get what you need and still have time for the extras this season.
If you’re not sure what to read next, we recommend requesting a Book Bundle with curated picks from one of our librarians. Book Bundles are a great way to browse materials when it’s convenient for you. Call us or send us an online request at stillwaterlibrary.org/book-bundles. Based on what you tell us about what you like to read, listen to, or watch, staff will select a bundle of materials for you, check them out to your library account, and place them on the hold shelf for you to pick up.
Speaking of the hold shelf, you can easily place holds for specific items online or by calling us. You’ll get an email when your item is ready to pick up. You can stop in, grab your items, and be back in your car in minutes.
Returning materials can happen anytime you’re near the library. There’s a 24-hour book return on the exit side of the 3rd street parking ramp. It’s located just outside the ramp gate and is easy to access even when the building is closed. Just park near the 3rd Street door and walk up to it.
You can also use the library’s Libby app to download free eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines wherever you are and whenever you need them. Did you arrive early to your child’s music program to get a good seat and need something to read before it begins? Use Libby to browse a copy of your favorite magazine during the wait. Want to make holiday to-dos more enjoyable? Pop in your earbuds and listen to an eAudiobook while you clean and cook. You can find out more about Libby at stillwaterlibrary.org/e-books.
Upcoming Events:
Connect Through Books: Monday, Nov. 21, 7:00 p.m.
At the library, we love to talk books! Connect online with us and share what you’re reading. Registration is required to receive the Zoom meeting link.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. Storytime will be held inside. No registration is required.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338, or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for more information. To receive library updates in your inbox, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in obtaining a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.”
-Maya Angelou, Memoirist and Poet
