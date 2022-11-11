50 Years of Title IX
Over the past 50 years Title IX, the Equal Opportunity in Education clause of the 1972 Federal Education Act, has had a profound effect on women’s sports, educational opportunities and employment at educational institutions. Proponents say there is still much to work for and that challenges persist.
Minnesotans played a significant role in Title IX’s passage as well as its evolution. Two of those Minnesotans are sisters Sheri and Peggy Brenden who will be speaking at the library on Monday, Nov. 14 at 6:00 p.m. to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
Peggy will share her firsthand experience from her 1972 court case and how it influenced the passage and interpretation of Title IX. Peggy played tennis and wanted to compete on her high school team. But in Minnesota in 1972, the only way onto the tennis court was with the boys. She went to federal court, setting a legal precedent for schools before the passage of Title IX.
Peggy’s younger sister Sheri Brenden, a former research librarian who worked for two of Minnesota’s largest law firms and as a reporter for the St. Cloud Daily Times, shares Peggy’s story in the book “Break Point: Two Minnesota Athletes and the Road to Title IX,” which is set to be released in December of 2022.
Both women will discuss how athletic participation for girls and women has been impacted in the last 50 years and address some of the challenges that remain.
Upcoming Events:
Friends Used Book Sale: Saturday, Nov. 12, 10:15 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
It’s the last day of the Friends Used Book Sale at the library. Hardcover books, trade paperbacks, audiobooks and movies are priced at just $2. On Saturday a brown paper bag filled with your picks is just $10. Proceeds benefit the library.
Preschool Storytime: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 10:30 a.m.
Join Baby Bear and Miss Kim for stories, songs, poems and more to encourage the development of early literacy skills. No registration is required. This program will take place indoors in the magazine area on the main floor of the Library.
Baby & Toddler Storytime: Thursday, Nov. 17, 10:30 a.m.
Enjoy an interactive storytime with your child that includes early literacy fun with stories, songs, fingerplays and body movement. Ages 0-3. No registration is required.
Building with Bricks: Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:00 p.m.
Come create with the library’s LEGO collection! Bring your imagination but leave your personal bricks at home. For kids ages 6 to 12 years old. No registration is required. This is a drop-in event, join us anytime from 4 to 5 p.m. in the Margaret Rivers Room.
Teen Zines: Saturday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m.
In this class we will each design our own 4-8 page ‘zine,’ a.k.a. a self-published mini book meant for a small audience. Zines can be about any subject! We will use many different techniques to fill our zines including collage, drawing and printing.
Registration required. For ages 11-17. This program is supported by MELSA and funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage (Legacy) Fund. This program is part of Teen Lit Takeover: 60+ events, 41 days, 8 library systems.
Contact: Stillwater Public Library is open on Mondays--Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visit us at stillwaterlibrary.org, call 651-275-4338 or email splinfo@ci.stillwater.mn.us for information. To receive library updates, sign up for our e-newsletter at stillwaterlibrary.org. If you are interested in a library card to access the broadest array of library services, apply for a free card online at stillwaterlibrary.org.
Quote:
“I’m a little uncomfortable with people saying ‘trailblazer’ because I know somebody else blazed the trail for me to even have the opportunity to play basketball. I never want to lose sight of the women who came before me and laid the groundwork for me to be able to walk through this door.”
– Becky Hammon, 1st female full-time NBA coach and former WNBA player
