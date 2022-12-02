Puppet Show: “The Gingerbread Man, a.k.a Super-Cookie!”

gingerbread

Come and experience the Gingerbread Man as you’ve never seen him before. Our talented Children’s Staff will present an original puppet version of the classic and beloved Gingerbread Man on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. In this show, a cheeky gingerbread man insists that he is “Super-Cookie” and refuses to be eaten. Watch as he avoids being devoured by an expanding cast of characters while creating chaos for his pursuers. This special puppet presentation is best suited for ages 3 and up. No registration is required.

